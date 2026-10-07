Five Longhorns Players Who Could Decide Texas vs. Oklahoma

The Red River Rivalry creates lifelong memories for either side. Players become immortalized, whether it was Cameron Dicker's go-ahead field goal in 2018 or Jordan Shipley's kickoff return in 2008.

Texas-Oklahoma creates an opportunity to be remembered forever. This year, the Longhorns (4-0) are the country's highest-ranked team. The Sooners (2-2) are trying to pick themselves up and get a statement win.

So which players will make history on Saturday? Let's take a look at five Texas players who could determine the outcome.

Colin Simmons

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons celebrates with the golden hat. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colin Simmons dominated Oklahoma in last year's game. He recorded 2.5 sacks and will look to do the same this year. He's coming off a monstrous 5.5-sack performance against Tennessee before the bye week.

No one seems to have an answer for Simmons this year. He is an elite pass rusher, and if the junior can pressure John Mateer, it could be a long day for the Sooners' offense.

Cam Coleman

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cam Coleman will get his first taste of this intense rivalry and should play a major role. The Auburn transfer has two multi-touchdown efforts, but they came against Texas State and UTSA. He recorded one 30-yard catch against the Volunteers.

Longhorns fans are waiting for the Coleman breakout game, and Saturday could be an opportunity. Oklahoma's secondary is playing well, but Coleman's talent can unlock the Longhorns offense.

Gianni Spetic

Gianni Spetic has been perfect on field goal attempts (16-for-16) and extra-point tries (7-for-7). Against a stout Sooners defense, Texas may need every point it can get.

If this game turns into another defensive slugfest, special teams could determine the outcome. If Spetic can make his kicks and prevent kickoff returns, the Longhorns should be in a good position to win this game.

The Texas Offensive Line

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Instead of singling out one specific offensive lineman, I'll say the entire offensive line has to step up on Saturday. They're coming off a disappointing performance where Arch Manning was sacked six times.

If the Longhorns want to execute offensively, it starts up front. They have to establish the run game, protect Manning, and remain disciplined. If Texas can win at the line of scrimmage, that would be a huge advantage.

Arch Manning

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manning will start his second Red River Rivalry game. Last year, he completed 21 of his 27 pass attempts but threw for only 166 yards. He'll be motivated to make a larger impact on this year's game.

The Longhorns quarterback is off to a solid start in 2026, but Saturday could notch another signature win under his belt.

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