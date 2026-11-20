One last regular-season ride at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium awaits the Longhorns this Saturday when Arkansas comes to Austin.

The Razorbacks are coming off a surprising 34-6 upset of No. 17 South Carolina.

Granted, the Gamecocks were without starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers, but the Razorbacks' performance was nevertheless a reminder that Texas shouldn't take Saturday's matchup lightly.

With Arkansas looking to play spoiler and Texas hoping to keep its playoff aspirations intact, here are five Longhorns who could make the difference on Saturday.

Arch Manning, QB

Longhorns Quarterback Arch Manning, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas Longhorns. November 14 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Three interceptions usually aren’t a recipe for success.

But somehow, Arch Manning managed to overcome that very obstacle in Baton Rouge, throwing the game-winning touchdown with just three seconds remaining. Still, relying on last-minute heroics isn’t exactly the most sustainable practice.

Arkansas defensive back Joker Johnson was particularly impressive against South Carolina, recording eight tackles and two interceptions, including a 63-yard pick-six. The Razorbacks forced four turnovers altogether.

That doesn’t exactly make Arkansas an elite defensive unit, but it does give Manning some reason to be careful.

With 10 interceptions this season, protecting the football should be a priority for the Texas quarterback.

Raleek Brown, RB

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown in the end zone after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There may not be a bigger matchup advantage for Texas on Saturday than the ground game.

The Razorbacks are allowing 150.4 rushing yards per game, second-to-last in the SEC. That presents the ideal bounceback opportunity for a Texas rushing attack coming off another poor performance.

While Brown has accumulated 572 yards and six touchdowns this season, he managed just 35 yards on 15 carries against LSU.

The Razorbacks held South Carolina to 98 rushing yards last week, so success isn't guaranteed. Still, if Texas can establish Brown early, it'll take some pressure off Manning and help the Longhorns establish offensive balance.

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Melvin Siani, OT

If Texas is going to find some consistency offensively, it might have to start with the big men up front.

Since Trevor Goosby’s injury, Siani has taken over at left tackle, inheriting arguably the most important assignment on an offensive line that has struggled to protect Manning.

Arkansas presents a favorable matchup considering the Razorbacks have recorded just 13 sacks through 10 games, with defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr. leading the team with three.

But after another difficult outing against LSU, Siani and the Longhorns' offensive line still have plenty to prove. With Texas A&M still looming, Saturday presents an opportunity to establish some much-needed stability in pass protection.

Emmett Mosley V, WR

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V. reacts after a first down during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Ryan Wingo leads Texas in receiving production this season, Mosley has quietly become one of the Longhorns' most reliable options through the air.

The junior has caught 34 passes for 541 yards this season, including five receptions for 85 yards against Missouri.

But that production dipped against LSU, when Mosley managed just 37 yards as Texas' passing game struggled to find its rhythm.

Facing an Arkansas defense that has experienced its share of struggles this season, getting Mosley involved early could help the Longhorns avoid another frustrating offensive performance.

Maraad Watson, DL

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt throws a pass as Texas Longhorns defensive line Maraad Watson defends during the second quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Hero Kanu out for the season, Watson's importance on Texas' interior defensive line has only grown.

The 333-pound defensive lineman has started all 10 games this season, recording 23 tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble.

Now, he’ll be tasked with helping contain an Arkansas run game that found success against South Carolina. The Razorbacks rushed for 167 yards last Saturday, with running backs Cam Settles and Sutton Smith combining for 124 yards. Quarterback KJ Jackson added another 46 yards on the ground.

Arkansas hasn't been particularly consistent running the football this season, but Watson's ability to control the interior and disrupt rushing lanes could be especially important.

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