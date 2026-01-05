Former Longhorns RB Quintrevion Wisner Commits to New School

The Texas Longhorns have been on both sides of the coin regarding the transfer portal this offseason. While just a few days into the window opening, the Longhorns have added some quality talent to the roster, while their departed players are already finding new homes.

One of those includes longtime running back and staple of the Longhorns backfield, Tre Wisner. The Lone Star State native will head east and enroll with Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.

While many fans thought Wisner might declare for the portal, or perhaps even return for a fourth season, he will take his talents to the ACC for the 2026 season.

Choosing ACC Over SEC

Wisner was reported to be set to visit the Seminoles and the Ole Miss Rebels, who are in the midst of competing for a National Championship, and was one of the most highly sought-after running backs in the portal. After just a few days, he made his pick, opting for the Atlantic conference over the Southeastern one.

Wisner spent three years in the Forty Acres, and despite seeing limited action in his freshman season, he made the most of it. Amassing 73 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, he would finish with an absurd 6.1 yards per carry, leaving the Longhorns excited for what he could do with more playing time.

The Glenn Heights native would see a massive uptick in the 2024 season, as the featured back the Longhorns' deep playoff run that ended in the semi-finals. He would end the year with 1,064 yards and five touchdowns on 226 carries. While his average yards per carry dropped to 4.1, Wisner proved how effective he can be in one of the primary roles of an offense.

Now, in the past season, with all the momentum from 2024, the Longhorns' offense struggled and Wisner was unable to put up numbers to those of the year prior. He finished with just 597 yards on 161 carries and only three touchdowns.

Who is Next For the Longhorns?

After Wisner entered the transfer portal and the Longhorns lost two other running backs, Christian Clark was tasked with the starting role against the Michigan Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl. He would burst onto the scene for 105 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, and would be the only Longhorn to finish with double-digit carries in the contest.

While the Longhorns are still looking to add to the room via the transfer portal themselves, Clark showed in a vacuum that he is capable of being the guy if the Longhorns need him to.

The transfer portal opened January 2 and will remain open for 15 days until closing on January 16.

