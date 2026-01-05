Texas Longhorns Could Target These 3 RBs in Portal After Isaac Brown Miss

Rumored Texas Longhorns running back target Isaac Brown is no longer transferring, with On3 reporting that the Louisville star is now planning to return to the Cardinals for the 2026 season.

With the news of missing out on Brown, the Longhorns now have to turn their attention elsewhere in the portal as it comes to their running back room. Currently, heading into the offseason, the backfield depth chart includes Christian Clark, James Simon, Michael Terry III and incoming freshmen Derrek Cooper and Jett Walker.

Looking to add experience and reliability to the room, here are three running backs that the Longhorns could be aiming to secure through the portal.

Raleek Brown

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) carries the ball in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field.

Brown will be taking a visit to the Forty Acres, OnTexasFootball reported Monday morning. He has reportedly already visited Indiana and is expected to visit Alabama as well.

The Mater Dei High School product spent the first two years of his collegiate career at USC. He played in all 14 games as a true freshman before redshirting his sophomore season and choosing to transfer to Arizona State.

After dealing with a nagging hamstring injury during his first year in Tempe, per ASU Athletics, Brown broke out in 2025 with 1,141 rushing yards in his redshirt junior season to earn First-Team All-Big 12 honors. Brown ran it at a 6.1-yard-per-attempt efficiency and finished with six total touchdowns. His standout performance came on Nov. 22 against the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder, when he set a program record for rushing yards in a road game with 255.

Brown declared for the 2026 NFL Draft in December before choosing to enter the transfer portal instead. He is ranked as the No. 3 running back in the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings.

Caden Durham

Caden Durham 29, LSU Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. November 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium.

After two seasons at LSU, Durham entered the portal on Jan. 3, per CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. A four-star prospect out of Duncanville High School, the Longhorns could have the opportunity to bring Durham back to the Lone Star State to become a Longhorn.

During his freshman season in 2024, Durham accumulated 753 rushing yards and six touchdowns across 140 carries to lead the LSU backfield and earn Freshman All-SEC honors.

He struggled to match and build off of that efficiency and production in 2025 behind a struggling offensive line, recording 505 rushing yards and three touchdowns across his 111 carries. Durham only handled double-digit carries once in LSU's final seven games.

Now, with the regime change occurring in Baton Rouge, he has chosen to take his talents elsewhere. Returning to Texas, staying in the SEC and leading Steve Sarkisian's run game could be an appealing fit for Durham.

Jadan Baugh

Florida running back Jadan Baugh (13) runs in for a touch down during the second half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 29, Florida beat Florida State 40-21.2025.

Florida's Baugh is yet to officially enter the transfer portal, but he's also yet to be officially retained by the Gators and new head coach Jon Sumrall. Because of Baugh's connection to Texas' new running backs coach Jabbar Juluke, as days pass without an outcome, hope remains for Austin to be his eventual home in 2026.

The Longhorns are very familiar with Baugh and his abilities. In their meeting with the Gators this season, the Atlanta, Georgia, native took on 27 carries and turned them into 107 yards and a game-opening touchdown.

Baugh accumulated 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns this season, serving as a rare consistent force within the Florida offense and earning Second-Team All-SEC honors. His 2025 campaign culminated in the season finale against rival Florida State, when he charged for 266 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the Gators' three-score victory.

Time will tell whether Baugh chooses to stay or leave Gainesville. But if he does make an appearance in the transfer portal, Texas will make no mistake in persuading him to rejoin forces with Juluke on the Forty Acres.