Texas to Host Intriguing Defensive Lineman for Transfer Portal Visit

The Texas Longhorns have yet to land their first transfer portal commitment of the offseason but the team remains busy when it comes to hosting players for visits.

Texas has already had multiple portal players on campus, headlined by Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman, as the roster building for 2026 begins.

Now, one local in-state product is reportedly expected to be the latest name to spend some on the Forty Acres.

Texas to Host UTSA Defensive Lineman for Visit

UTSA Roadrunners head coach Jeff Traylor reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Per reports from Hank South of 247Sports, the Longhorns are expected to host UTSA defensive lineman transfer Kenny Ozowalu for a visit. He previously visited the Oklahoma Sooners.

A San Antonio native and product of Reagan High School, Ozowalu was a little-known prospect coming out of high school and was unranked by some outlets in the 2024 recruiting class. He redshirted his freshman year after appearing in four games.

However, he showed some flashes this season for head coach Jeff Traylor and the Roadrunners, finishing with 17 total tackles (nine solo), six tackles for loss, three sacks and a pass breakup.

His pass breakup came in the season-opening loss to Texas A&M in College Station before adding two sacks in both of the team's next two contests.

At 6-4, 270 pounds, he has intriguing size and could be a key depth piece on the defensive line with room to grow in the coming seasons should he choose Texas.

The Longhorns, who will face UTSA next season, are no stranger to adding former Roadrunners to the roster. Texas landed linebacker Trey Moore out of the transfer portal before the 2024 season. After two years in Austin, he declared for the 2026 NFL Draft last month.

In his first year with the Longhorns, Moore had 36 total tackles (23 solo), 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one pass breakup.

And in 2025, Moore tallied 34 total tackles (21 solo), three sacks and three pass breakups.

If Ozowalu chooses Texas, he will get a chance to play his old team in the final non-conference game of the regular season next year.

Texas and UTSA will play each other in Austin on Saturday, Sept. 19 next season. The Longhorns are 2-0 against the Roadrunners all-time.