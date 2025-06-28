Former QB Defends Arch Manning After Recent Criticism
There's quite possibly no quarterback in college football history who's received so much attention despite throwing fewer than 100 passes than Arch Manning of the Texas Longhorns, for better or worse.
Many are understandably excited to see the former five-star recruit in a starting role, but some have casted doubt on him due to his lack of experience thus far. Legendary coach Steve Spurrier was the latest to do so, questioning why Manning never surpassed Quinn Ewers on the depth chart despite the latter being a seventh-round pick.
“People picking Texas to win the SEC in football,” Spurrier said on his podcast. “They’ve got Arch Manning already winning the Heisman, too. And my question is, if he was this good, how come they let Quinn Ewers play all the time last year?“
Already, that comment is drawing some backlash from fellow pundits.
EJ Manuel Defends Arch Manning, Refutes Steve Spurrier
EJ Manuel, the former Florida State quarterback and current ESPN analyst, gave a passionate defense of Manning while refuting Spurrier's arguments Friday on "Get Up."
“Coach Spurrier, what are we talking about here, man? I don’t think it correlates to say a player that gets drafted ahead of a new, incumbent starter is indicative of that new starter not being that good,” Manuel said. “I mean, when you look at the quarterback situation at Texas coming into the 2024 season, Quinn Ewers didn’t lose his job, he didn’t play bad enough to say, ‘Hey Arch, you’re going to now be our guy,’ considering in 2023 their lead, winning the Big 12, they make it to the CFP — that was all through the arm and the play of Quinn Ewers.
“I understand Quinn Ewers went much later in the draft than I thought he would’ve went or should’ve, but I don’t think that’s indicative of saying Arch Manning is not as good of a player. Let’s keep this in mind too, coaches have plans for quarterbacks. When you come in from high school, you know, Arch Manning probably came in with the level of like, ‘I’m going to be patient, I’m going to red-shirt, I’m going to learn as much football as I can. That’s a luxury that a Texas has, because you already have a quarterback that can get you to that ultimate level, which is CFP berths and things like that."
Manning has played well in his brief action with the Longhorns. Last year, he completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 939 yards and nine touchdowns with only two interceptions while starting two games in relief of Ewers, and making smaller appearances for the rest of the season.
Manuel believes that, with a larger sample size, Manning is ready to take the college football world by storm.
“I was kind of shocked to hear Coach Spurrier say this, especially somebody who has coached the quarterback position, played quarterback and knows how important patience and opportunity is, as well," Manuel said. "I think Arch Manning is going to shut up all the haters. He’s going to have a huge opportunity against Ohio State."