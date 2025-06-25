Four Texas Longhorns Named to 2026 NFL Draft Big Board
To say that the Texas Longhorns' first season in the Southeastern Conference was a success would be an understatement.
Those that said the Burnt Orange weren't ready for the SEC were quickly silenced as the Horns lined up their opponents and knocked them down (except for Georgia twice, but that's beside the point), and ended up with a 13-3 record on the year, a short reign as the AP Poll no. 1, a trip to the SEC Championship, and for the second year in a row, a trip to the College Football Playoff semifinals, where they came up short to the eventual national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes.
And with Quinn Ewers off to the NFL, it's now time for the Arch Manning era to officially begin in Austin.
As for what happens after this year is anybody's guess, but according to the Pro Football Focus' Big Board of Top 51 draftees for next year, Arch Manning and three other Longhorns already have plenty of draft stock heading into the 2026 draft.
The nephew of NFL greats Peyton and Eli sits at no. 4 on the board, the only SEC quarterback in the top 10 of the list.
Not far below Manning is junior linebacker Anthony Hill at no. 13, who was awarded a first-team All-American selection in 2024 after recording 113 total tackles, eight sacks, and even an interception.
The next Longhorn on the list sits at no. 25, cornerback Malik Muhammad. The Oak Cliff native scored 36 total tackles in the 2024 season.
Rounding out the Big Board for the SEC sophomores is safety Michael Taaffe, a fifth-year senior who is fresh off a second-team All-American naming in the 2024 season.
Taaffe racked up 40 total tackles, forced a fumble, and also picked off two passes, one against Vanderbilt, and the other against Texas A&M, both games resulting in Longhorn victories.