Steve Sarkisian Shares Injury Updates on Kelvin Banks & Isaiah Bond vs. Clemson
The Texas Longhorns are set to take on the Clemson Tigers in the first round of the College Football Playoffs in Austin on Saturday, and look to be relatively healthy heading into the matchup.
However, there are two players who the team has been monitoring closely, with star left tackle Kelvin Banks and reciever Isaiah Bond both facing injury issues heading into the matchup.
Fortunately for Texas, it looks as though both are making significant progress, and look to be getting closer and closer to making their return to the field.
"Both (Banks and Bond are) improving, which is great for us," Sarkisian said. "They're both showing great progress."
Banks was forced to miss the entirety of the Longhorns matchup with Georgia in the SEC Championship Game after suffering an ankle injury early on in the matchup vs. Texas A&M on Nov. 30.
Earlier this week, Banks also indicated that he expected to start on Saturday, which would be a major boost to the Longhorns' chances.
"The ankle is feeling a whole lot better. I've been attacking the rehab process so I'm feeling confident in my ankle and where I'm at in my process," Banks said. "I feel confident I'll be able to play Saturday."
As for Bond, he was injured late in the loss to Georgia in Atlanta, getting his ankle rolled up on in the fourth quarter, and being forced to leave the game. Bond was seen in a walking boot following the game.
But according to Sarkisian, the Longhorns are optimistic he will be available vs. the Tigers.
"We're obviously much more dynamic when he's on the field. When he's not, finding different ways to create some of those [big plays] to offset some of the things we don't get when he's there," Sarkisian said. "Optimistic that he'll be able to go Saturday. Time always tells especially with the injury he's got."
Texas and Clemson will kick off at 3pm CT on TNT from Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Should Texas Longhorns Pursue Explosive USC Trojans WR Transfer Zachariah Branch?
MORE: Jahdae Barron Praises Texas Longhorns Staff & Mentors After Thorpe Award Win
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Sees Some Big Issues With The NCAA Transfer Portal
MORE: Former Texas Longhorns DL Finds New Home In SEC
MORE: Clemson Tigers' Cade Klubnik Reminisces on History With Texas Longhorns' Quinn Ewers