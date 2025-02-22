Former Texas Longhorns LB Hired by North Texas

Longhorns Country

A former Texas Longhorns player is joining another in-state foe.

Sep 4, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Luke Brockermeyer (47) tackles Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns running back Emani Bailey (9) in the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
The story of former Texas Longhorns linebacker Luke Brockermeyer is one with many ups and downs.

Brockermeyer, son of former Longhorns All-American offensive tackle Blake Brockermeyer, arrived on campus as a walk-on in 2018, then earned a scholarship a year later. He eventually worked his way up to starting 10 games in 2021, recording 62 total tackles and two interceptions that season. He even earned an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection.

Unfortunately, Brockermeyer suffered a knee injury in practice late in the season. Upon returning in 2022, he mostly played on special teams like he did earlier in his career.

Now, Brockermeyer is forging a new path as a coach, and he's reached his next stop on that path.

Texas Longhorns linebacker Luke Brockermeyer after a win over the Oklahoma Sooners
Oct 8, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA: Texas Longhorns linebacker Luke Brockermeyer (47) kisses the Golden Hat trophy after a 49-0 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman- USA TODAY NETWORK / Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

On Saturday, North Texas announced the hiring of Brockermeyer as a defensive graduate assistant, noting that he will work directly with the defensive line.

Brockermeyer spent the last two years as a graduate assistant at TCU, working mostly with the linebackers. He helped the Horned Frogs finish 9-4 this season, including a win over Louisiana in the New Mexico Bowl. That move also allowed him to reunite with his younger brother James Brockermeyer, who plays offensive tackle for the Horned Frogs.

The Fort Worth native will leave both his hometown and his brother behind with this move, but this next chapter holds plenty of promise for him.

