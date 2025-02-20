Texas Football Officially Announces New Hires to Coaching Staff
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns football coaching and recruiting staff will officially have some new faces for the 2025 season.
The team announced a slew of staff updates on Thursday, which included new hires and some promotions. The Longhorns were reportedly expected to hire West Virginia running backs coach Chad Scott to replace Tashard Choice on Wednesday, and quickly confirmed that with the latest announcement.
Texas has also officially hired Ohio State assistant LaAllen Clark, Rutgers cornerbacks coach Mark Orphey and more.
Take a look at the full list:
Along with Choice, Texas also lost safeties coach Blake Gideon, who took the job to be the defensive coordinator at Georgia Tech.
Despite the losses, the Longhorns still retain an elite coaching staff that includes defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, offensive line coach Kyle Flood and special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Jeff Banks among others.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian announced on the Up & Adams show that Longhorns won't have a spring game this year, meaning the first time fans will get to see the 2025 'Horns will be in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Aug. 30.
“No, we’re not going to have a spring game,” Sarkisian said. “A couple of reasons why. Over the last two years, we’ve played 30 games. That’s a lot for college football. Fourteen two years ago, 16 this year. I just mentioned, we’ve had 25 guys get invited to the NFL Combine the last two years, so we have a lot of young players on our roster. We have 21 mid-year high school kids that just showed up."
