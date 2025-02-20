Longhorns Country

Freshman DT Could Be Texas Longhorns' Spring Standout

One of the newest Texas Longhorns could be poised for a big spring.

Jon Alfano

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Detailed view of a Texas Longhorns helmet during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns are like a machine, bringing in great talents year after year.

Case in point, they just brought in the best recruiting class in the country featuring several five-star recruits. So, while they're losing a lot of talent to the NFL and transfer portal, they can reload with relative ease.

With spring football not too far off, fans are eager to see the freshmen in action for the first time, but which one will stand out?

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian directs his player against Arizona State during the second quarter of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Bleacher Report's Brad Shepherd, defensive tackle Justus Terry, a five-star recruit from Manchester, Georgia, is one of the nation's top freshmen to watch this spring.

"Now, Terry is set to star in Austin," Sheperd wrote. "The 6'5", 290-pound Manchester, Georgia, native is the nation's No. 12-ranked overall player and the second-rated defensive tackle in the nation. He is an explosive lineman with more upside than any player at his position in the nation."

Terry, the No. 3 defensive lineman in the nation and No. 13 overall player according to 247Sports, missed most of the 2024 season with injury. In 2023, though, he dominated with 13 sacks to help his team reach the state championship for the first time in 26 years.

Longhorns defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski has helped develop numerous stars over his time in Austin, and Terry could be the next to join that group.

He'll get his first chance to shine when Texas opens up it 2025 season in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Aug. 30.

