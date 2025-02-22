4-Star WR Boobie Feaster Sets Official Visit Date With Texas Longhorns
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have been no stranger to welcoming elite wide receiver talent to the Forty Acres over the past few years, and that trend is set to continue this spring.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, 2026 four-star receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster will be taking an official visit to Texas on March 29. The DeSoto product recently reclassified from 2027 to '26 and has quickly become one of the hottest names in the class.
Feaster has also set new official visit dates with Alabama (March 6-8), LSU (March 13-15) and Oregon (April 25-27). It had already been announced that he would be taking visits to Texas A&M, Miami and USC as well.
He's also received offers from programs like Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, Penn State, Florida State, Kansas State and many more.
Despite reclassifying, Feaster is still among the top 10 wideouts in the '26 class, as 247Sports has him at No. 8 for the position. He's now in an elite receiver class that features players like five-star Tristen Keys along with four-stars like Chris Henry Jr., Cederian Morgan, Jalen Lott and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt among others.
The Longhorns currently have just three commitments in the '26 class with four-star quarterback Dia Bell and three-stars in wide receiver Chris Stewart and offensive tackle Max Wright. Should Texas land Feaster, he'd immediately become the top commit for the Longhorns in the class. Last season, he had 57 catches for 824 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Texas will kick off the 2025 season against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Saturday, Aug. 30.
