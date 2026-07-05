Former Texas Longhorns QB Attends Taylor Swift’s Wedding

A former Texas Longhorns quarterback was in attendance for the highly-exclusive celebrity wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden in New York City this weekend.

Former Texas quarterback Shane Buechele and his wife, Paige, dressed to the nines for the wedding, revealing on social media Saturday that they were a part of the exclusive list of invitees.

Kelce and Swift's wedding has made major headlines in recent days, and Texas fans can now claim that the Longhorns had at least some part in the star-studded event.

Shane Buechele's Connection to Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele (6) against the Washington Commanders during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Some Texas fans might be surprised to see that a former Longhorns quarterback was in attendance for the wedding of the century, but Buechele's connection to Kelce runs deeper than people think.

Buechele, 28, spent three total seasons across two separate stints with the Chiefs, mostly spending time on the practice squad.

However, it's clear he built a relationship with Kelce during this time considering he got an invite to the wedding.

Here's a look at the outfits he and his wife wore for the Kelce-Swift wedding, per Instagram:

In Buechele's only regular-season appearance with the Chiefs, he completed two passes to Kelce in a 14-12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18 of the 2025 campaign. Buechele finished that game 7 of 14 passing for 88 yards in what was essentially a meaningless game since Kansas City had already been eliminated from postseason contention.

Despite the lack of in-game reps, Buechele's multiple years with the Chiefs organization allowed him to develop relationships with teammates like Kelce and Patrick Mahomes among many others.

If the Chiefs didn't like what he brought to the table, they wouldn't have added him back to the practice squad for a second stint.

As far as Buechele's Texas career goes, he got things started off on a high note in 2016 with a 50-47 double-overtime upset win over No. 10 Notre Dame in what marked his college debut. He finished that game 16 of 26 passing for 280 yards, two touchdowns and one interception along with a rushing score.

Buechele appeared to be the quarterback of the future for the Longhorns before a player by the name of Sam Ehlinger took the starting job early on in the 2017 season.

Buechele eventually transferred to SMU before going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft. Across three seasons with Texas, he made 23 appearances while going 403 of 648 passing for 4,636 yards, 30 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

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