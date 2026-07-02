Texas Longhorns Star Being Overlooked for First-Team All-America?

The Texas Longhorns can lay claim to having one of the most talented rosters in the country, as they were featured in the Walter Camp Football Foundation’s preseason All-America teams.

Five players for the Longhorns made the cut, which beat out defending national champion Indiana (four) and fellow preseason national title favorite Oregon. But there was one Longhorn who could make the case for being underrated.

Auburn transfer Cam Coleman was the lone Longhorn selected to the second team by Walter Camp. That was despite being ranked the No. 2 player in the transfer portal by ON3 this offseason.

Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) celebrates this two point conversion against Vanderbilt during the fourth quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And yes, it is worth noting that the two wide receivers named to the first team ahead of him were Miami’s Malachi Toney and Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith. Both of whom finished last season as All-Americans and will certainly be in the conversation to do so again.

A Future First-Team All-American?

But so should Coleman. After two seasons at Auburn with subpar quarterback play, to say the least, Coleman projects as one of the best receivers in college football this season. Despite inconsistent quarterback play, he finished last season with a career-high 708 yards and five touchdowns.

That success came despite the Tigers’ struggles at quarterback as Jackson Arnold lost the starting job midseason due to poor play. That doesn’t mention the shackles of Auburn's RPO-based offense under Freeze further piling onto the struggles offensively.

Now, Coleman will have a season with a preseason Heisman candidate at quarterback, and will play in an offense that, over the years, has been known for producing NFL-ready receivers.

Since arriving at Texas, Sarkisian has overseen the development of four NFL Draft picks out wide. That includes two first-round selections: Xavier Worthy and Matthew Golden. Meanwhile, Adonai Mitchell went in the second round and Jordan Whittington in the sixth round.

Early mock drafts for 2027 already have Coleman becoming the fifth receiver selected under Sarkisian at Texas, and that’s without even playing a snap yet in the burnt orange and white.

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