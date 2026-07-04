Yes, Adam Sandler Really Did Officiate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s MSG Wedding

America’s royal wedding has come and gone with the public still knowing very few details about the festivities—for intentional reasons, as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce chose to host the ceremony at the closed-roof, windowless venue of NYC’s famed arena, Madison Square Garden.

What we do know, rather shockingly, is that Adam Sandler officiated the wedding. That’s right. The comedic genius of Happy Gilmore and The Waterboy married the biggest pop star in the world and her NFL tight end fiancé. It’s perhaps not a huge surprise that someone well-known would have served as the officiant, but... Sandler? Let’s take a look at the actor’s ties to Swift and Kelce.

Sandler recently starred in Happy Gilmore 2 alongside Kelce, which was released on Netflix in July 2025. The two presumably grew close then, with Kelce earning a cameo as a waiter and getting a memorable shirtless scene featuring Bad Bunny and a bear.

Sandler and Kelce have had nothing but lavish praise for each other during the movie’s press tour. “Travis is such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as hell,” Sandler said on Entertainment Tonight, adding that the Chiefs star was a “great actor and a great human.”

“You met him and he was the f---ing best,” Kelce said of his co-star on a podcast episode of Bussin’ With the Boys. “He was even further than what you could have ever expected. And he was so helpful in terms of making me feel comfortable in scene.”

Why Taylor and Travis may have tapped Adam Sander to be their wedding officiant

Sandler was a highly anticipated guest on New Heights back in August 2024, and he admitted to the Kelce brothers then that his entire family were full-on Swifties.

“By the way, what a girl,” Sandler said of the pop star when Travis asked him about his experience at the Eras Tour. “Dude, she means so much to our house. I think I was shooting Grownups or That’s My Boy or something in Massachusetts, and the kids were little and we were listening to Taylor Swift. It was one of the first times that you listen to every song on the record. When I was kid, I think the Beatles you did that with, maybe Elton John, where you do every tune. ... Taylor in our house, every tune, they knew every word, I love listening to her in the car, I love what she had to say, every message, every melody, just the production, how cool she was, what she meant to young girls, what she means to women, what she means to guys doing the right thing.”

Sandler described the few encounters he’s had with Swift, including a time when his daughters Sadie and Sunny attended the Los Angeles premiere of the Eras Tour movie in 2023. The Wedding Singer actor added that he was rooting for Travis and Taylor’s relationship to last for the long haul:

“When you guys first started dating, my god, my family was like, ‘YES! Look how good they are together! He’s a gentleman and she’s having so much fun.’ Anytime Taylor’s laughing with you, my whole f---ing family’s like high-fiving.”

Sandler’s favorite song of Swift’s is also quite the deep cut: the 2008 track, “The Best Day,” which details the singer’s relationship with her parents during her childhood.

So there you have it. Sandler was presumably bestowed the officiant gig as a proud lifelong Swiftie and one of Kelce’s entertainment industry buddies. And we would imagine that Taylor and Travis wanted a bit of his signature goofy humor to add some flavor to their wedding, as well.

Everything else we know for certain about Taylor and Travis’s royal wedding

Based on a statement released by Swift’s publicist, Tree Paine, the wedding was held at Madison Square Garden on Friday evening. Both the bride and groom wore looks created by Christian Dior Haute Couture and wore Christian Louboutin shoes. Swift wore Cartier jewelry.

There were no bridesmaids or groomsmen. Jason Kelce was Travis’s best man, while Austin Swift was Taylor’s man of honor.

According to Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos, one of many invited to the wedding festivities, rock and roll legend Stevie Nicks performed on stage (the specific song is unknown). A now-deleted post from Adam Aron, CEO of AMC, also shared some vague play-by-play details about the vibe inside Madison Square Garden, including a description of their vows:

“After some relaxing and mellow romantic songs played to settle the house, a few violins and cello ushered in the wedding party. Headlined by handsome Travis in a white tux, and a jaw-dropping Taylor in a stunning white wedding dress with a long veiled train,” Aron wrote on X.

“... Then the vows. Long, entertaining, personal, charming, emotional, irreverent and endearing explorations by each as to how they met, why they want to be with each other for all eternity, the promises they made in joining their much-beloved two whole families as one, and committing to their new mutual life together.”

For those who missed it, here’s Adam Aron’s now deleted post about the wedding 💕 pic.twitter.com/tNjCsUHvgS — 🏈👑❤️‍🔥 | fan acct. (@tayvishazetoo) July 4, 2026

All the wedding guests in attendance reportedly had to sign non-disclosure agreements ahead of the ceremony, which explains why the public still doesn’t know much about Swift and Kelce’s nuptials. And we’re guessing the newlyweds would like to keep it that way.

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