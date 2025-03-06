Former Texas QB Maalik Murphy Says It 'Wasn't His Choice' to Leave Duke
Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Maalik Murphy has had a pretty interesting football run up to this point to say the least. After two years in Austin, he transferred to Duke, becoming the starter for the Blue Devils.
But following a solid nine-win season at Duke, Murphy chose to enter the transfer portal and commit to the Oregon State Beavers.
According to Murphy himself, he said it was a matter of taking "what it was."
"100 percent wasn't my choice to leave, I just had to take what it was and move on," Murphy told reporters."No hard feelings for how that situation went down, but it is what it is and I'm where I am now because of it, and I'm happy."
Murphy was a four-star recruit out of Junipero Serra High in Gardena, CA, and led the team to the 2021 Division 1A State Championship his senior year.
After committing to the Longhorns over the UCLA Bruins, Murphy joined Texas as an early enrollee in January of 2022, and redshirted his freshman year to recover from an ankle injury he suffered during the state championship game.
In 2023, Murphy took over the starting quarterback role in two games for Steve Sarkisian's team while Quinn Ewers nursed an injury of his own, leading them to victory over BYU and in a close affair against Kansas State.
After the season, Murphy would announce his transfer from Austin, landing with the Blue Devils who just lost their quarterback Riley Leonard to Notre Dame.
In his 12 games as starter, Murphy led the Blue Devils to a 9-3 record while throwing for 2,933 yards, a Blue Devil-record 26 touchdowns, and running in an additional two scores.
Murphy's sudden transfer led many in Duke (and probably Texas, too) to wonder why he would look for a new home after the splendid year the team had.
Murphy and the Beavers open up their 2025 season by hosting the California Golden Bears on August 30.
