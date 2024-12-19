Longhorns Country

Former Texas Longhorns QB Maalik Murphy Commits to New Program

Former Texas Longhorns QB Maalik Murphy has found a new home out of the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Maalik Murphy (6) looks for an open receiver against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Former Texas Longhorns QB Maalik Murphy is moving back to the West Coast.

After surprisingly entering the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this month after a record-setting year with the Duke Blue Devils, Murphy has found his new home, committing to the Oregon State Beavers according to reports from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

During his only season with Duke, Murphy went 254 of 421 passing for 2,933 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He added two touchdowns with his legs. He is 11-3 in his career as a starter, going 9-3 with the Blue Devils and 2-0 with the Longhorns.

He will now join an Oregon State squad that went 5-7 this past season, and ranked No. 94 in the country in scoring offense and No. 96 in total offense.

During his time as a Longhorn, he went 40 of 71 passing for 477 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions across seven appearances and two starts. He left the team to enter the transfer portal before Texas played in the College Football Playoff Semifinal against Washington in January. The rise of Arch Manning and the return of Quinn Ewers created a difficult situation for Murphy, who wanted a starting job elsewhere.

Despite his early departure, Murphy was crucial for Texas' run to the CFP. When Ewers exited due to injury in the win over Houston last season, Murphy entered the fold and steadied the offense en route to a 28-21 victory. He started the next two games against BYU and Kansas State, both homes win for the Longhorns that propelled them to a Big 12 title and CFP berth.

