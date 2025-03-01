Xavier Worthy Throws Playful Jab at Jaydon Blue After 40-Yard Dash
Former Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy broke the NFL Combine 40-yard dash record last year with a time of 4.21, beating John Ross' previous record of 4.22.
One year later, a new batch of Longhorns are taking the combine, and a duo have pledged to break the former Texas star's record. Running back Jaydon Blue and wide receiver Isaiah Bond are confident they can do better on Saturday, when players from their positions take on the on-field drills.
“I think I’ll break the 40 record,” Blue said. “(I might run a) 4.1 or 4.20.”
Bond thinks he can run a 4.20, and even a 4.1.
“I’m going to break the record tomorrow, for sure,” Bond said Friday.
Blue finished with an 4.38 time.
Worthy hopped on Instagram to respond to what his old teammate had to say after Blue failed to beat the record.
"Respect those who come before you," Worthy wrote in response to a clip of Blue's run.
Blue rushed for 730 yards and eight touchdowns on 134 carries this past season. Both Bond and Blue ran track in high school in addition to football.
Wide receivers have yet to run the 40-yard dash, so it's still possible for a confident Bond to take down Worthy's record. In 2024, Bond was a highlight in the Texas roster, and recorded 34 receptions for 540 yards and five touchdowns. In high school, he won the state championships for the 100- and 200-meter titles.
“I've been running my whole life,” Bond said. “I've been one of the fastest my whole life, so I'm going to go out there, and when practice meets preparation, greatness is achieved. So I'm just going to trust my training and put on a show.”
If Bond doesn't beat Worthy's record, he can expect a similar friendly banter from the former Texas wide receiver.
