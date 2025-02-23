What Steve Sarkisian Wants The NFL to Know About Quinn Ewers
The 2025 NFL Combine is just a few days away, and 14 Texas Longhorns are eager to make a statement that will hopefully get their name called on April 24.
There's no question that all eyes will be on Texas starting quarterback Quinn Ewers as he looks to increase his NFL Draft stock following a 2024 season where he suffered an abdomen injury early on that caused him to miss two games.
Ewers also faced backlash throughout the year for nearly giving up a few close wins, but he ultimately brought the program to its second consecutive 12-2 record and College Football Playoff Semifinal appearance.
During his feature interview on the Up & Adams Show hosted by Kay Adams on Friday, head coach Steve Sarkisian said that Ewers' ability to overcome adversity will be his defining factor in the NFL.
"I think what this guy has shown is this level of perseverance," Sarkisian said. "That's a hard thing to gage in the NFL because some of these guys have it so easy throughout their time whether it's in high school or in college. This guy's had to persevere. He's been through a lot, he's been through some injuries, and every time he shows up, and he's always played his best when his best was needed."
Against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal, Ewers connected with wide receiver Matthew Golden on a 4th-and-13 for a touchdown to extend the game into its second overtime. He immediately followed up on the next drive with a touchdown pass to tight end Gunnar Helm and a two-point conversion pass to Golden that put Texas ahead 39-31 with an interception sealing the win.
Similarly in the fourth quarter of the SEC Championship game versus the Georgia Bulldogs, Ewers sailed a pass to wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. for a touchdown to tie the game at 13-13, although the Longhorns would end up taking a loss in overtime.
Across his three seasons as a Longhorn, Ewers compiled 76 touchdowns and over 9,000 passing yards while bringing Texas to a combined 32-9 record. His 24-4 record as a starter over the last two seasons is the best since former quarterback Colt McCoy went 25-2 from 2008-2009.
Wherever Ewers ends up, Sarkisian said that he can't wait to see the impact that the star Longhorn will have as a professional athlete.
"We're fortunate and excited that we had him, but also for his future and what it looks like," Sarkisian said.
The NFL Combine will last from Thursday, Feb. 27 through Sunday, March 2, and is set to showcase Ewers alongside Golden, Helm, and a handful of other Longhorn starters.
