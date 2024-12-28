Former Texas Longhorns WR Enters Transfer Portal
After former Texas Longhorns receiver Johntay Cook II committed to the Washington Huskies on Saturday, another former Longhorn is set to get busy in the portal.
Per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, UNLV Rebels receiver Casey Cain is entering the transfer portal once again. The former Texas receiver spent just one season in Las Vegas after three years in Austin. He'll now be looking for the third stop of his college career.
A New Orleans native, Cain was originally a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He received offers from programs like Houston, Virginia, Memphis, Vanderbilt, Louisiana, South Alabama, Tulane and many more.
Cain arrived to Texas in 2021 but redshirted his freshman season. He then played 13 games and made three starts the following season, totaling eight catches for 201 yards. This was highlighted by a 29-yard grab in the loss to No. 1 Alabama along with four catches for a career-high 108 yards in the loss to Washington in the Alamo Bowl.
He played in nine games during the 2023 season but caught just one pass for 13 yards. He then transferred to UNLV and followed former Texas receivers coach Brennan Marion in the process. He caught seven passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns this season.
Cain and UNLV made it to the Mountain West Championship against Boise State with a chance to punch a ticket to the College Football Playoff. However, the Rebels fell short in a 21-7 loss before beating California 24-13 in the LA Bowl.
