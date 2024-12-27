Texas Ex's Could Play Big Role For Arizona State in Peach Bowl vs. Longhorns
The Texas Longhorns are already 13.5-point favorites entering their Peach Bowl matchup vs. the Arizona State Sun Devils in Atlanta.
And as if the talent gap wasn't already enough, the Sun Devils will also be without two of its top players vs. the Longhorns on New Years Day. Fortunately for the, they have plenty of depth to help mitigate those losses, including players who made their way to Tempe from the Longhorns via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
First up, and perhaps the biggest loss for the Sun Devils was wide receiver Jordan Tyson, who went down with a collar bone injury in the third quarter of the team's win over Arizona. Tyson eventually underwent surgery to repair the injury, ending his season.
Not only was Tyson the Sun Devils leading receiver with 75 catches for 1,101 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns this season, averaging 14.7 yards per catch, but he also commanded extra attention in the secondary, opening things up for their potent rushing attack.
"What makes it more difficult is that obviously, he demands two people to cover him," Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham said of his star receiver after the injury. "So if people don't have to commit two people, they can load the box (to stop the running game). "
However, the injury to Tyson will give the opportunity to a pair of former Longhorns to help make a difference vs. their former team, with Troy Omeire and Jake Smith both on the roster.
And while neither player has made much of an impact thus far for the Sun Devils since leaving Austin via the transfer portal, both players are talented in their own right and could find a way to affect the game with the extra available snaps.
That is especially true for Omiere, who is expected to slide into Tyson's spot as the new starting Z receiver.
On the other side of the ball, the Sun Devils will also be without starting nickel back Shamari Simmons for the first half of the Peach Bowl, after he committed a targeting penalty in the second half of the Big 12 Championship vs. Iowa State. At the time of the penalty, the Sun Devils were leading 45-10.
The appeal of the penalty was eventually denied, leaving a big hole in the Arizona State secondary. However, it will also give a big-time chance to ex-Longhorn Xavion Alford to step up vs. his former team.
So far this season, the free safety is second on the team with 82 total tackles, and has four pass deflections and two interceptions.
Finally, there is one other former Longhorn that could also play a big role on New Years Day - former four-star Longhorns edge rusher Prince Dorbah.
Dorbah was a big-time commitment for the Horns out of Highland Park High School in Dallas in the 2020 class, but never made his mark in Austin. Now with the Sun Devils, Dorbah has been a big part of the roster when healthy, making six sacks in 2023, and two in the six games he has played in 2024.
Dorbah missed the beginning of the year with an injury but returned in mid-October vs. Utah, making a sack in his season debut. Now entrenched as a started once again, Dorbah will be tasked with going up against the right side of the Longhorns offensive line, which is still in flux heading into the game after starting right tackle Cam Williams suffered an injury vs. Clemson in Round 1 of the CFP.
As it stands, it is unclear whether or not Williams will play vs. the Sun Devils. He was the only Longhorn limited at practice on Friday. If he doesn't, Dorbah will likely be matched up against back up tackle Trevor Goosby, giving him a chance to make his presence felt.
To be fair, Goosby has performed extremely well when asked to fill in so far this season for Texas after taking over for Kelvin Banks vs. Texas A&M and starting vs. Georgia in the SEC Championship. He also replaced Williams vs. Clemson.
That said, Dorbah is an experienced veteran, and has the talent to exploit that matchup.
Whatever the case, one thing will be clear - all six of the former Longhorns on the Sun Devils roster will hope to make a major difference in Atlanta.
