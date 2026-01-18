Former Texas Longhorns WR is Surprisingly Back in the SEC

When Syracuse Orange wide receiver Johntay Cook entered the transfer portal on Dec. 28, 2024, he knew the drill.

Having been a Texas Longhorn for the first two seasons of his collegiate career, he learned how to navigate the ins and outs of a complicated and constantly changing aspect of college football.

This time around, Cook has decided to bring his talents back to the SEC and play for the Ole Miss Rebels.

Former Texas WR Johntay Cook commits to Ole Miss

Sep 14, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Johntay Cook II (1) runs the ball for a touchdown against the UTSA Roadrunners in the first quarter at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Packing up the life he built in Syracuse, New York, Cook will move to Oxford, Mississippi, for this next chapter.

During his singular season with the Orange, the junior logged 45 receptions for 549 yards and two touchdowns. It marked a breakthrough season for him statistically, as he had recorded a combined total of 16 receptions for 273 yards throughout the two seasons he spent at Texas.

Playing at Ole Miss will provide him with the platform to display his growth since he last played in the SEC, and he should have the talent surrounding him to help him flourish.

That being said, given everything that has happened with the Rebels in terms of coaching, it will be interesting to see if they can establish as strong of a reputation in 2026 as they did in 2025. Having made it to the College Football Playoff semifinal, this new group will have a lot to live up to.

Cook and his new teammates will embrace a challenging conference season, with the Longhorns being one of their opponents. They will travel to Austin for the matchup and play at the Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, an environment Cook is abundantly familiar with playing in.

However, this time, the burnt orange-filled crowd won’t be rooting for him, but against him. With wide receivers like Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo, Emmett Mosley V in their holster, the Longhorns have the potential to threaten defenses throughout the conference and throughout the nation at large.

This game against the Rebels will be Texas’ fourth conference matchup, meaning that they will be battle tested by the time this game rolls around. Cook will have the opportunity to play against some of his former teammates, making it an interesting game for him personally.

Now that the transfer portal has officially come to a close for the 2026 cycle, players like Cook can prioritize offseason growth and familiarizing themselves with their new programs.