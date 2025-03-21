Former Texas Longhorns WR Signs With New York Giants
The New York Giants seemed to have gotten star receiver Malik Nabers some assistance in the receiving department.
Lil'Jordan Humphrey, a former Texas Longhorns receiver that went undrafted in 2019 before being picked up by the New Orleans Saints, agreed to a one-year deal with the Giants, the franchise announced Thursday.
Humphrey, who goes 6'4 and 225 pounds and is about to take part in his seventh NFL season, spent the past two years catching passes from Russell Wilson and Bo Nix with the Denver Broncos.
The Southlake native hauled in 31 passes last year for 293 yards and one receiving touchdown in the 2024 season, a significant improvement on his 2023 campaign that saw him catch 13 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns.
Before 2024, his best statistical season came in 2021, his third and final season with the New Orleans Saints, catching 13 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns.
After his trio of seasons with the Saints, he would head to the northeastern U.S. and join the New England Patriots, only catching two passes for 20 passes in his lone year with the team.
The following season, he signed with the Broncos, where he seems to have been the most productive in his career up to this point.
Humphrey stood out during his junior year in Austin, establishing himself as a No. 1 wide receiver for Sam Ehlinger as he caught 86 passes for 1,176 yards and nine touchdowns in the 14 games he appeared in.
Humphrey played in 10 games during his time as a true freshman in 2016, only notching two catches for 15 yards, before turning heads his sophomore with 37 catches, 431 yards, and one touchdown in 12 games in 2017.
Humphrey joins Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson, three former SEC wide receivers on the Giants receiving corps, most likely serving in a veteran role to Nabers and Robinson.
