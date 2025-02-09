New York Jets Sign Former Texas Longhorns TE
AUSTIN -- The New York Jets are adding a former Texas Longhorns tight end to the fold this offseason.
Per reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, former Texas tight end Andrew Beck is signing a one-year deal with the Jets after closing out the 2024 season with the Houston Texans.
During his five years as a Longhorn, Beck played in 51 career games with 30 starts, catching 40 passes for 440 yards and four touchdowns. He missed the entire 2017 season due to injury.
Beck, 28, has been listed as a fullback since arriving to Houston in 2023. He played the first four years of his career with the Denver Broncos, starting 10 of 51 games for the team while tallying 14 catches for 159 yards and one touchdown.
The Broncos didn't re-sign Beck in the 2023 offseason, allowing him to return to the Lone Star State and sign a two-year, $6.25 million deal with the Texans. With Houston, he made 12 starts in 16 regular-season appearances while catching 11 passes for 55 yards and two touchdowns along with one rushing score.
Beck also started three playoff games for the Texans, including last month's 23-14 loss in the AFC Divisional to the Kansas City Chiefs. He's got plenty of experience to his name and could certainly provide a rebuilding Jets team with a nice veteran presence.
Beck will be headed to New York, but won't get to play alongside quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported Sunday that the Jets informed Rodgers they intend to move on from him after playing just one full season with the team.
