Tashard Choice Officially Says Goodbye to Texas Longhorns in Heartfelt Post
As the Texas Longhorns look ahead to the 2025 football season, they'll now have to accommodate to the departure of running backs coach Tashard Choice.
The three-year assistant coach announced on Feb. 13 that he will be leaving the program to pursue a similar position with the Detroit Lions, and Choice officially said his goodbyes on social media on Saturday.
"Grateful for Coach Sark and all the coaches and staff I got to toe the line with every day," Choice said on 'X.' "Longhorn Nation thank you for your love and support to our family. Players past and present you know what it is a whole lot of love and respect."
Texas has already seen the effects of Choice's exit since his decision was made, including upcoming recruits backing out of official visits and current team members like CJ Baxter voicing their emotions.
"This one hurt but if anybody deserves it it’s this guy. So appreciative for this guy recruiting, coaching, and mentoring me. Love T Choice," Baxter said on 'X.'
Baxter is just one of many running backs who got their start under Choice and hopes to be another standout from Texas to get picked up in the NFL Draft. Former Longhorns that have now made it to the pros thanks to Choice include Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, Jonathon Brooks, and Keilan Robinson, with starting running back Jaydon Blue looking to be the next in line this year.
Choice will be reunited with a familiar face in current Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who he coached during his time at Georgia Tech and helped reach All-American status as a freshman in 2020.
On the other hand, Texas continues to search for a replacement and has yet to confirm any candidates. Regardless of who comes in next season, they have the ability to develop Baxter and rising junior Quintrevion Wisner into some of the most elite running backs in college football and finish what Choice started on the Forty Acres.
