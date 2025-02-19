Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning Does Fun Challenge in Viral Video
If anyone ever wondered how far Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning could throw a marshmallow, there's now an answer.
In a video with America's Got Talent and TikTok star Shayne Boyle, famous for catching marshmallows with his mouth from a long distance, Manning threw the sweets for Boyle to catch multiple distances on the football field.
Boyle recently performed at halfime at the Moody Center for Texas men's basketball.
Take a look at his video with Manning:
Manning's throw went for 49 yards as Boyle, who has shown off his skills in halftime performances at Texas men's and women's basketball games, successfully caught it.
With a real football, Manning recorded a career-long pass of 75 yards against UTSA on a touchdown pass to Ryan Wingo this past season. In his following two starts, Manning recorded a longest pass of 56 and 50. At the end of his redshirt freshman season and in 10 games played and two starts, he tallied a total of 939 passing yards and nine passing touchdowns.
Considering that, his around 28 gram marshmallow throw nearly tied his top-three longest throws of a 14-ounce football.
Since signing his NIL deal with Red Bull and being confirmed as the new starting quarterback for the Longhorns, Manning's social media presence keeps growing. From a video reading mean tweets to a fun marshmallow-throwing challenge, fans have been able to see another side of the star quarterback. He announced his partnership with the energy drink and NIL empire on Jan. 31.
Manning's NIL worth is valued at $6.6 million, topping any other collegiate athlete, per On3 Sports. The specific value of his partnership with Red Bull has not been disclosed.
Whether it's in team practices or building an online presence, Manning has a little over six months to establish himself before Texas' 2025 season starts in Columbus against Ohio State.
