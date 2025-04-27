Matthew Golden Sends Message to Recruits After NFL Draft: 'Go To Texas'
AUSTIN -- Matthew Golden is proof of what can happen when players choose to take their talents to the Forty Acres.
The now-former Texas Longhorns wide receiver saw his NFL dreams come true Thursday night when the draft host Green Bay Packers selected him with the 23rd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He proceeded to have an unforgettable walk to the stage where he was greeted with applause by the many Packer fans in attendance.
Though Golden's talent is undeniable, it's possible he would have never reached platform to showcase his abilities had he not decided to transfer to Texas after spending his first two years of college with his hometown Houston Cougars.
But his decision to choose the Longhorns paid off, and he's now pushing other recruits to head to Texas if they want to see their NFL dreams come true.
"To me, if I was in college right now, to any college player I'd tell you to go to Texas, man," Golden said. "They develop some real dawgs and they'll get you to the next level."
Golden also gave his thanks to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and the rest of the staff for welcoming him with open arms.
"I can't appreciate them enough for what they did, just accepting me coming from a different school," Golden said. "The coaching staff up there, Coach Sark, they did a tremendous job."
After Golden was selected, Sarkisian reflected on his one year at Texas and what he meant to the program.
“He showed everyone his speed and explosiveness at the combine, but what a great player Matthew Golden is,” Sarkisian said. “What I really loved about him was the way he worked, his commitment to his craft and how he got better as the year went on. He came to us from more of an air raid system at Houston, so the transition wasn’t as easy, but the end result was that he was our most productive and reliable receiver.”
Golden had 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns last season with Texas. He'll now look to contend for Green Bay's WR1 role next season as a rookie.