Green Bay Packers Select Texas Longhorns EDGE Barryn Sorrell in NFL Draft
Green Bay, get ready to see a boost in tackle production.
With the 124th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the host city Green Bay Packers have drafted Texas Longhorns edge rusher Barryn Sorrell. In attendance on Day 3, Sorrell got to take the walk on stage to greet the commissioner.
He'll now reunite in Green Bay with wide receiver Matthew Golden, who the Packers selected with the 23rd overall pick.
Originally committing to Northwestern before flipping his decision and heading to the 40 Acres, Sorrell made his name known during his sophomore year in 2022 under Steve Sarkisian's coaching, with 44 total tackles and 5.5 sacks in the 13 games he played in, both of which were career highs for the New Orleans native.
2023 did not see any setback in Sorrell's production, again starting in every game, Sorrell would set a career high for solo tackles with 17, recording 37 tackles in all to go along with four sacks.
And 2024 lands us at Sorrell's most compelling season, which saw him tie his career-high in total tackles with 44 and also set a new career-high in sacks, with six, including one against the Clemson Tigers and 0.5 against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Longhorns' College Football Playoff contests.
Sorrell was able to display his athleticism at the 2025 NFL Combine, running a 4.68 40-yard dash time and recording a 34-inch vertical jump.
Sorrell's style of play will definitely help a Packers team looking to make it back to the postseason in 2025.