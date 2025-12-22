Examining Raleek Brown’s NFL Player Comparisons
In this story:
The running back position is back hot and popular in the NFL, which is good for ASU running back Raleek Brown, who recently declared for the NFL Draft. Brown has a lot of talent, so who are some players that he could be like at that level?
James Cook
When the Buffalo Bills first come to find, their quarterback, Josh Allen, is often who fans think of, and for good reasons, as Allen has been an elite player at the position for many years. However, their running back, James Cook, has also been a huge factor for the Bills' Offensive Coordinator, Joe Brady's offense, the past two years. Cook and Brown have a lot of similarities in their game.
Physical Running Style
First and foremost, Cook and Brown both have a physical, like play style to them. They run with a toughness that makes it tiring and tedious for defenders to try to bring them down. This is due to great body control and balance, as not only are they very strong, but it is tough to get them down, even when defenders try to tackle them.
Reaching Top Gear Quickly
However, Brown and Cook are not just tough and strong, they are also very speedy. They can get to their top speed very quickly and often early in their runs. This will happen with a lot of Cook runs, where the Bills' o-line can pave a hole and he can explode through it for a big run. Raleek Brown has shown that he can do the same in ASU's offense.
Take over Games
One of the staples of Cook's career as a Bill is that he can have big games running, where he can be the dominating factor for Buffalo's offense. Examples include a game against the Dallas Cowboys where he had 170 yards rushing, and a game this year vs the Pittsburgh Steelers where he had 144 yards rushing.
Raleek Brown has had his fair share of games as well, including taking over. The best example is the game that he had against the Colorado Buffaloes this season, where Brown had a total of 255 rushing yards, an amazing amount. Another game that proves that Brown can be the focal point of an offense was against the TCU Horned Frogs, where he had 134 rushing yards, or against the Texas State Bobcats, where he ran for 144 yards on the ground.
Derrick Henry
Henry is a future Hall of Famer playing the game right now. Henry has made his name by being a physically powerful runner and has had a highlight reel full of dominating runs. If Brown could hit his upside, he could be a powerhouse every time he touches the ball, just like Henry is.
Please let us know your thoughts on how Raleek Brown can transition to the NFL when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!
Tanner Cappellini holds a mass communications degree from Arizona State University and is pursuing his dream of being the person at the games, practices, and events who takes others inside the team they love.