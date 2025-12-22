Examining Raleek Brown’s NFL Player Comparisons

The running back position is back hot and popular in the NFL, which is good for ASU running back Raleek Brown, who recently declared for the NFL Draft. Brown has a lot of talent, so who are some players that he could be like at that level?

James Cook

When the Buffalo Bills first come to find, their quarterback, Josh Allen, is often who fans think of, and for good reasons, as Allen has been an elite player at the position for many years. However, their running back, James Cook, has also been a huge factor for the Bills' Offensive Coordinator, Joe Brady's offense, the past two years. Cook and Brown have a lot of similarities in their game.

Physical Running Style

First and foremost, Cook and Brown both have a physical, like play style to them. They run with a toughness that makes it tiring and tedious for defenders to try to bring them down. This is due to great body control and balance, as not only are they very strong, but it is tough to get them down, even when defenders try to tackle them.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Reaching Top Gear Quickly

However, Brown and Cook are not just tough and strong, they are also very speedy. They can get to their top speed very quickly and often early in their runs. This will happen with a lot of Cook runs, where the Bills' o-line can pave a hole and he can explode through it for a big run. Raleek Brown has shown that he can do the same in ASU's offense.

Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) runs the football against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Take over Games

One of the staples of Cook's career as a Bill is that he can have big games running, where he can be the dominating factor for Buffalo's offense. Examples include a game against the Dallas Cowboys where he had 170 yards rushing, and a game this year vs the Pittsburgh Steelers where he had 144 yards rushing.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) rushes as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) defends during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Raleek Brown has had his fair share of games as well, including taking over. The best example is the game that he had against the Colorado Buffaloes this season, where Brown had a total of 255 rushing yards, an amazing amount. Another game that proves that Brown can be the focal point of an offense was against the TCU Horned Frogs, where he had 134 rushing yards, or against the Texas State Bobcats, where he ran for 144 yards on the ground.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) carries the ball in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Derrick Henry

Henry is a future Hall of Famer playing the game right now. Henry has made his name by being a physically powerful runner and has had a highlight reel full of dominating runs. If Brown could hit his upside, he could be a powerhouse every time he touches the ball, just like Henry is.

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball against New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

