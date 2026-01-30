Hollywood Smothers Reveals Shocking Reason He Flipped to Texas Longhorns From Alabama

The Texas Longhorns were among the major players in the transfer portal this offseason, understanding the need to revamp the roster with talent. Head coach Steve Sarkisian was aggressive in his pursuit of some of the top talent around the country.

One of those names included Hollywood Smothers, an NC State Wolfpack transfer who initially committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide but would later flip his commitment to the Longhorns to give them a two-headed monster in the backfield for the 2026 season.

However, while many may have thought Smothers chose the Longhorns because they offered more money, the real reason was a lot simpler. He wanted to win, and he believes the Longhorns give him the best chance at that.

Silver Trophies Over Gold Bars

The Longhorns had a disappointing season by their standards. In year one of the Arch Manning reign, they entered the year as the preseason number one team in the country and were heavily expected to compete for a National Championship.

Unfortunately, a few mid-season losses would keep them out of the College Football Playoff entirely, as the offense would struggle to be up and running until the second half of the season. With Manning returning, the Longhorns knew they would build around him, and after landing Smothers, it showed their willingness to go all in for the 2026 season, but it was never just about the money.

“NIL didn’t play a big factor for me... I honestly just want to win," Smothers told On3. "And I feel like we are in the best position to go win it all with the talent and depth at Texas.”

Smothers is a talented running back from the Wolfpack, where he spent the last two seasons and combined for 1,510 yards on 249 carries with 12 rushing touchdowns on the ground, while adding 452 yards and three touchdowns on 56 receptions through the air.

He is expected to be part of the one-two punch that also features Arizona State Sun Devils transfer Raleek Brown, giving the Longhorns one of the most explosive backfields in the conference to play behind Manning.

While also adding in the additions to the offensive line and the number one receiver from the transfer portal in Cam Coleman, it's no surprise that Smothers would feel like the Longhorns give him the best chance to win. They are all in for the 2026 season, and their new additions believe they have what it takes to succeed.

