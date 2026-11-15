Texas Longhorns Have Concerning Issues to Fix at Halftime vs. LSU

The Texas Longhorns arrived to Baton Rouge late Friday night after a nationwide ground stoppage by the FAA.

And aside from an impressive opening drive, it looks like the Texas offense is still a bit sleepy after an odd past 24 hours.

No. 6 Texas trailed No. 21 LSU at halftime on Saturday, 14-10, as both teams are looking to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Though the Longhorns trailed by just one score headed into the break, there was some notable mistakes in the first half that Texas needs to fix down the stretch.

Defense Has Few Answers for LSU's Passing Attack

LSU Tigers wide receiver Eugene Wilson III (3) runs after making a catch during the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good news is that the Texas defense came up with two huge takeaways in the first half, both coming on interceptions from Longhorns safety Jelani McDonald.

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The bad news is that the Longhorns scored zero points of these turnovers while allowing the LSU offense to gain chunk yardage in the passing game time and again. The Tigers finished the first half 5 of 7 on third down, as Sam Leavitt completed 18 of 24 passes for 173 yards, two touchdowns and the two picks.

Arch Manning is Way Too Up-and-Down

Manning was smart with his legs in the first half. He headed into halftime with five carries for 34 yards and a rushing touchdown.

But through the air, he was shaky to say the least. Manning completed 9 of 19 passes for 82 yards, no touchdowns and an interception after a poor throw in the middle of the field that helped set up LSU right near the goal line.

Manning was inaccurate on a few simple, short throws. The LSU defense continued to send pressure and it worked throughout the first half.

Manning will need a similar second-half bounce back like the one he had last week against Missouri if the Longhorns want to leave Death Valley with a win.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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