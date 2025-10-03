How a Good Start for the Texas Longhorns Can Set the Pace vs. Florida
After a restful and productive bye-week, the Texas Longhorns return to the field on Saturday.
They will take on the Florida Gators in Gainesville for their first SEC matchup of the season.
For the Longhorns, a solid and fast start can be helpful against an aggressive team in their home territory — like the Gators. Here is what head coach Steve Sarkisian said about the importance of a good start.
Steve Sarkisian says it can helpful, but it’s not a requirement
“I feel like (a good start) is always important,” Sarkisian said in a teleconference on Thursday. “If I has my druthers, you know… we'd kick off three and out, they’d punt it, and we’d get good field position and go score, right? And then I know I'm getting the ball to start the second half.”
However, most kickoffs don’t always go so perfectly, but Sarkisian admits it would be nice to start the game fast, strike first and be in “attack mode” as the Longhorns face the Gators on their home turf.
He added that, by taking control of the ball, forcing turnovers and creating explosive plays, it can flip the narrative and pull some of the momentum.
“(The Swamp) is a great environment, and anytime you can neutralize a crowd, it's obviously, you know, very helpful,” Sarkisian said. “Doing some things to try to take some of the air out of a crowd, I think is important.”
For Sarkisian, the more important reason for a fast start is that Florida possesses a dominant defense. Due to the uncertainty of openings with possessions or red-zone opportunities, Texas needs to capitalize on every moment and create vertical field position.
“You want to maximize your opportunities when you're playing against a team like this, because you don't know how many you have,” Sarkisian said. “Their ability to run the football and possess the ball is one of their strengths.”
While a quick and fast start in Texas’ game against Florida is preferred, for Sarkisian, it’s not a necessity in the grand scheme of things.
“There's a lot of story lines to this game, one of which is starting fast, and, you know, it'd be great if we can do that,” Sarkisian said. “(But) if we don’t, that's not the end of the world, we can still play good and still win a game.”
To watch the Longhorns and Gators battle it out, tune into Sling TV on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.