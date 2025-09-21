Texas Longhorns WR Ryan Wingo Reunites With 'Big Bro' After Injury Absence
The Texas Longhorns saw quite the return to form Saturday night against the Sam Houston State Bearkats in the form of a 55-0 shutout that saw quarterback Arch Manning turn in a performance that was exactly what the Burnt Orange faithful has been waiting to see out of the sophomore, throwing as many touchdown passes as he did incomplete passes.
Two additional forces for the Texas offense were wide receiver Ryan Wingo, who caught four passes from Manning for 93 yards and a pair of receiving touchdowns, the first of which saw the two connect for a 53-yard score on just the third play of the second half.
Another notable offensive threat for the Horns was wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., who put up a grand stat line of 79 yards coming from a team-high five receptions after sitting out last week's match against the UTEP Miners with a concussion.
"He's Just That Leader"
Moore's return to the field was rejoiced by his fellow receiver Wingo after the blowout victory in Austin Saturday night, as the sophomore spoke highly of the leadership of the junior out of Anaheim, California.
When asked about the stress that the receiving duo puts on opposing secondaries, Wingo's answer was a testament to Moore's skill and just how well he fits in the Longhorns' offensive game plan.
"Yeah, man, 'DeMo' is just that leader, that big bro on the team," Wingo said after the game when asked by Texas Longhorns on SI. "So, when he's out there, it's putting a lot of stress on the defense, because he had an 80 in the slot, so he can do everything and run just about any route in the playbook."
Wingo also showed some aspects of self-critique in his postgame talk, agreeing that he might not have been holding up his end of production for the team over the past couple of games.
"I'm really self-critical, so, yeah, you could say that," Wingo said. "And I feel like I owe this team, because of all the blood, sweat, and tears that they put in with me over the summer, spring, winter, I've got to be able to showcase and show up on a Saturday for them the same way that they show up for the first three weeks."
"I'm a team-first person, and obviously after the Ohio State game, we were obviously a little frustrated, but at the same time, it's just a growing moment."
Wingo, Moore, and the rest of the Longhorns will get a chance to recuperate from the offensive onslaught they piled onto Sam Houston State with a bye week this upcoming slate before opening SEC play against the Florida Gators on October 4.