The Statistical Gap Between Arch Manning & John Mateer is Closer Than You Might Think
For over 120 years, the Texas Longhorns have faced off against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas for the annual Red River Rivalry.
This season’s showdown will take place on Oct. 11, in which the two teams will, once again, battle it out for the Golden Hat trophy. With No. 10 Texas sitting at a 3-1 record, and No. 7 Oklahoma remaining undefeated, both programs possess top college quarterbacks.
As quarterbacks Arch Manning and John Mateer soon prepare to face off, here is how the two currently compare.
Arch Manning
Falling short in week 1 against Ohio State, Manning proved to struggle finding a true passing rhythm in the first few games. However, since then, the young quarterback has shown improvement each week, as he has slowly become more settled into his new role as a full-time starter.
Hailing from New Orleans, the redshirt sophomore sits at 6-foot-4 and 219 pounds, and has tallied up 1,417 passing yards in his 5-1 record as a starter. Across his four non-conference games this season, Manning has recorded 888 passing yards and maintains a completion percentage of 61.3.
With 106 attempts, the Longhorn has secured 65 completions alongside three interceptions, and nine passing touchdowns, with his longest pass recording at 83 yards. On top of passing, Manning has also rushed an additional 123 yards with five rushing touchdowns this season.
John Mateer
Starting off strong, being 4-0 as a Sooner, Mateer has led Oklahoma in two significant victories this season, against No. 19 Michigan in week 2, as well as Auburn in week 4, which was ranked at No. 22 before their loss.
Having recently transferred from Washington State, the redshirt junior maintains a 12-5 record as a starter. Across his four games this season, Mateer has posted 95 completions across 141 attempts, racking up 1,215 passing yards with a 67.4 completion percentage.
The 6-foot-1, 224-pound Texas native has recorded three interceptions and six passing touchdowns, with his longest pass being 47 yards. In addition to his passing game, Mateer has recorded five touchdowns across 190 rushing yards.
Heading into Rivalry
Between the two, Mateer registers the more impressive stats and wins, leading in completions as well as passing and rushing yards. However, Manning appears to be superior in securing the score, with a stronger arm, the Longhorn recorded a longer pass, and posted more touchdowns over fewer passing attempts.
While the two quarterbacks each have their strengths, one thing is clear - both possess dual-threat ability.
So, at the end of the day, this Longhorns-Sooners matchup will prove to be a highly anticipated and thrilling watch as these two quarterbacks go head-to-head.