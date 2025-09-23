Longhorns Country

The Statistical Gap Between Arch Manning & John Mateer is Closer Than You Might Think

With the Red River Rivalry just around the corner, let’s dive into how the stats compare between starting quarterbacks Arch Manning and John Mateer.

Isabella Capuchino

Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue (23) tackled by Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Eli Bowen (23) and Danny Stutsman (28) in the first half of the Red River Rivalry, Oct., 12, 2024, in Arlington, Texas.
Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue (23) tackled by Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Eli Bowen (23) and Danny Stutsman (28) in the first half of the Red River Rivalry, Oct., 12, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

For over 120 years, the Texas Longhorns have faced off against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas for the annual Red River Rivalry.

This season’s showdown will take place on Oct. 11, in which the two teams will, once again, battle it out for the Golden Hat trophy. With No. 10 Texas sitting at a 3-1 record, and No. 7 Oklahoma remaining undefeated, both programs possess top college quarterbacks.

As quarterbacks Arch Manning and John Mateer soon prepare to face off, here is how the two currently compare.

Arch Manning

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the UTEP Miners, Sept. 13, 2025,
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the UTEP Miners, Sept. 13, 2025, at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Falling short in week 1 against Ohio State, Manning proved to struggle finding a true passing rhythm in the first few games. However, since then, the young quarterback has shown improvement each week, as he has slowly become more settled into his new role as a full-time starter.

Hailing from New Orleans, the redshirt sophomore sits at 6-foot-4 and 219 pounds, and has tallied up 1,417 passing yards in his 5-1 record as a starter. Across his four non-conference games this season, Manning has recorded 888 passing yards and maintains a completion percentage of 61.3.

With 106 attempts, the Longhorn has secured 65 completions alongside three interceptions, and nine passing touchdowns, with his longest pass recording at 83 yards. On top of passing, Manning has also rushed an additional 123 yards with five rushing touchdowns this season.

John Mateer

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) throws during the first half against the Auburn Tigers, Sept. 20, 2025
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) throws during the first half against the Auburn Tigers, Sept. 20, 2025 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Starting off strong, being 4-0 as a Sooner, Mateer has led Oklahoma in two significant victories this season, against No. 19 Michigan in week 2, as well as Auburn in week 4, which was ranked at No. 22 before their loss.

Having recently transferred from Washington State, the redshirt junior maintains a 12-5 record as a starter. Across his four games this season, Mateer has posted 95 completions across 141 attempts, racking up 1,215 passing yards with a 67.4 completion percentage. 

The 6-foot-1, 224-pound Texas native has recorded three interceptions and six passing touchdowns, with his longest pass being 47 yards. In addition to his passing game, Mateer has recorded five touchdowns across 190 rushing yards.

Heading into Rivalry

Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman celebrating after sacking Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers in the second half the R
Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman celebrating after sacking Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers in the second half the Red River Rivalry, Oct. 12, 2024, at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Between the two, Mateer registers the more impressive stats and wins, leading in completions as well as passing and rushing yards. However, Manning appears to be superior in securing the score, with a stronger arm, the Longhorn recorded a longer pass, and posted more touchdowns over fewer passing attempts.

While the two quarterbacks each have their strengths, one thing is clear - both possess dual-threat ability.

So, at the end of the day, this Longhorns-Sooners matchup will prove to be a highly anticipated and thrilling watch as these two quarterbacks go head-to-head.

feed

Published
Isabella Capuchino
ISABELLA CAPUCHINO

Isabella Capuchino is a journalism student at the University of Texas at Austin, pursuing a minor in Latino Media Arts & Studies. Born and raised in Houston, Texas — naturally, she loves anything and everything related to Houston sports. She has been writing for Texas Longhorns on SI since August 2025, however, began her sports journalism pursuits at The Daily Texan. In addition to sports reporting, she has also worked as a writer for the Life & Arts department of the Texan, and is actively involved in the on-campus fashion publication, Hook’d Magazine, as a photographer. Outside of her passion for sports, she enjoys being outdoors and staying active, as well as baking and rewatching her favorite shows. You can find her on social media @bellacapuchino.

Home/Football