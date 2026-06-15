How Big Of A Season Could Texas Longhorns RB Raleek Brown Actually Have?

Another year means another season of giant expectations for the Texas Longhorns football program. 2025 was a year where the pressure may have been too much at the start of the season, but after a few games, the Longhorns showed the promise everyone expected.

For 2026, the expectations are for this program to have a deep run in the College Football Playoff. To do that, the Longhorns will need to have plenty of talent on the field. That should be no issue with players like quarterback Arch Manning, wide receivers Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo, and the best pass rusher in the SEC, Colin Simmons.

But what about the backfield? The Longhorns are leaning on the talents of transfer running backs Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown. Smothers may be the number one back this fall, but how big of a season can Brown have for the Longhorns?

A Potential Dynamic Duo

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) carries the ball in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Brown has had quite the college career. In his first two seasons, the new Longhorns running back was with the USC Trojans. The Trojans used Brown as a dual threat talent in the backfield and at wide receiver. After the 2023 season, Brown took his talents to Tempe, Arizona, joining the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Brown had a quiet first season with the Sun Devils in 2024. However, in 2025, the running back finally got his moment and took advantage. Brown finished the season with 1,141 rushing yards on 86 carries. Now, Brown will look to build off his impressive 2025 season with a loaded Longhorns offense.

Splitting Time

Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) runs the football against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

As mentioned earlier, Smothers is going to be the number one option in the running back room. However, Brown is the only back with a 1,000-yard rushing season. The battle of reps in the backfield may be a close one to follow as the Longhorns draw closer to fall camp.

Too much talent is a good problem for head coach Steve Sarkisian. It also means that expectations need to be met in 2026. This roster is filled with talent from top to bottom. The only thing left to do is prove it on the field.

Now, the expectations for Brown at this point may not be as large as Smothers'. But it's clear that no one is going to take the new Longhorns running back lightly when he's lined up in the backfield.

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