Texas Lands Commitment From Elite In-State WR

The Texas Longhorns have their eyes focused on the 2026 season, as they look to avenge last season, where they failed to reach their lofty expectations, and bring a national championship back to Austin for the first time in over 20 years.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian is also focused on beyond that as well, as he continues to build an elite recruiting class that will keep the Longhorns stocked with talent as time continues moving on.

Briceson Thrower, one of the elite receivers in the class, has announced his commitment to the Longhorns for the 2027 cycle, marking another top-tier wideout to join the class.

What Makes Briceson Thrower an Elite Talent

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Thrower is one of the most volatile receivers in the class. He comes in as the No. 47-ranked receiver in the class and is the No. 7 wideout in the state of Texas. Standing at 6-foot-3, 175 pounds, he is a nightmare matchup for opposing cornerbacks who fall on the shorter end of the spectrum.

Along with a projectable frame, which will only grow better once he steps on campus, he has speed to go along with it. He ran a recorded 11.63-second 100-meter dash, as well as a 23.21-second 200-meter dash, for North Forney High School.

Thrower can do it all on the field. He has a quick release at the line of scrimmage to get an early step on defenders, with excellent acceleration and crisp route running that gives him separation in the passing game.

How Thrower Fits in on the Longhorns Future Roster

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) attempts to make a catch in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Thrower is the second receiver to commit in the class, joining the No. 1 pass-catcher in the class, Easton Royal, in his commitment to the Longhorns. Sarkisian and his staff are in communication to potentially bring in other receivers, but for now, the Longhorns have to feel good about the two they currently have in the class.

Of the 11 receivers on the roster, six are juniors, so the Longhorns have an older group that could be phased out next offseason, with a crop of elite talent waiting behind them. With the Longhorns running a high-octane offense, Thrower will get time to develop, but could also earn time on the field if he shows what a dependable option on the field he can be for the offense.

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