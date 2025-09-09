How Texas Duo Arch Manning & Parker Livingstone Are Emerging As One Of The SEC's Best
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning and wide receiver Parker Livingstone have established themselves as a duo to watch in college football this year after just two weeks of play.
The two have connected for three touchdowns already this season, demonstrating the chemistry they have built with one another. With so much depth in their wide receiver room, some might question how Livingstone has become a top target for Manning in just a matter of weeks.
The answer to this inquiry might be more simple than people think: they are roommates.
Manning and Livingstone’s relationship
Manning and Livingstone have been big names in college football throughout the past few weeks, but what fewer people might know about the pair is that they share the same living room, kitchen and roof at the end of their days in the spotlight.
As it turns out, Manning and Livingstone’s living arrangement is in part responsible for their growing connection that has been observed throughout these past two weeks. In a recent media availability, Manning disclosed the impact of having his roommate as one of his primary targets on the field.
“Yeah, I think that definitely helps,” Manning said. “I can tell him extra stuff. He can tell me what he thinks. We don’t always have to be at the facility to have those discussions.”
The on-field chemistry emerging between the duo could first be observed in Texas’ Week 1 loss against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Offensive production was limited throughout the game’s duration, but Livingstone still managed to catch the only touchdown pass of the day, creating a 32-yard play in the fourth quarter to put the Longhorns back in the game.
Against the San Jose State Spartans this past Saturday, Manning and Livingstone made two touchdown plays in less than two minutes. Livingstone finished the matchup with four receptions for 128 yards, averaging 32 yards per catch.
Livingstone and transfer tight end Jack Endries have been responsible for the majority of Texas’ receiving yards so far this season, with Livingstone leading the way. When Endries played at Cal prior to his arrival on the Forty Acres, he lived with his quarterback too, and he has since mentioned that a special type of bond is able to develop when this is the case.
That bond has been showcased so far between Manning and Livingstone, and it will be interesting to see if it continues to grow as the season progresses and conference play approaches.
Manning noted that they didn’t have enough space to rope Endries into their living plans after his transfer to Texas, but it seems that he has been able to build a relationship with the quarterback regardless.
“We didn’t have any room for Jack,” he said. “We would have had him, but we just didn’t have any room.”