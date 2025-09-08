Texas Longhorns WR Earns Major Accolade After Week 2 Performance
After appearing in just four games and accumulating zero receptions in 2024, Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone wasn’t a very well-known figure within the world of college football last year.
However, just two weeks into the 2025 season, it seems as though the redshirt freshman has become a top passing target for the Longhorns.
From benchwarmer to big shot, Livingstone just earned his first SEC Freshman of the Week award for his Week 2 performance against the San Jose State Spartans.
Livingstone vs. San Jose State
Livingstone caught two of quarterback Arch Manning’s four touchdown passes against the Spartans on Saturday, helping the team achieve a 38-7 victory in their home opener. He finished the game with four receptions for 128 yards, averaging 32 yards per catch.
His biggest play came near the end of the first quarter, when he turned a pass from quarterback Arch Manning into an 83-yard play for the first touchdown of the matchup. He followed it with another touchdown, less than three minutes from the first one, which put the Longhorns up 14-0 by the end of the first quarter.
The momentum shift caused by this string of scores also set the stage for two touchdown receptions by tight end Jack Endries in the second quarter. Endries and Livingstone have led the team in terms of receiving yards throughout both games so far this season.
Livingstone’s potential this season
After scoring Texas’ only touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 1, Livingstone started to put himself on the radar as an offensive threat for the Longhorns. He continued proving his strengths in Week 2, and it appears that Manning feels confident utilizing him as a main target.
Other talented wide receivers like Ryan Wingo, DeAndre Moore Jr. and Emmett Mosley V also exist within Texas’ 2025 roster, but they have been fairly quiet in these past two weeks. It’s possible that Texas will become more equipped to use a larger number of offensive threats as the season progresses and as Manning grows in his abilities.
However, if he can keep contributing as significantly as he has in these first two tests, Livingstone will likely remain a key contributor.
Texas plays another home game at the Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium this upcoming Saturday against the UTEP Miners, and it will be interesting to see how this offense and the core group of wide receivers continues to evolve and settle into their new roles this season.