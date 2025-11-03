Longhorns Country

How Texas QB Arch Manning Has Settled in As Starter

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian weighs in on the passer’s development.

DJ Burton

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns are heating up at the right time in the 2025 season.

Texas had some early struggles to start the year and suffered two early losses, with the national spotlight highlighting the offense’s struggles. In many offenses that struggle, the first player to get the blame is the quarterback, and such was the case with first-year starter Arch Manning.

Over the last few games for the Longhorns, Manning has looked like a different player than earlier in this season. After his sustained success, coach Steve Sarkisian has weighed in on the passer’s improvements.

Steve Sarkisian: Manning “Seems a Little More Calm”

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian waits to lead his team onto the field prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Manning had a phenomenal game against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Manning completed 25 of his 33 passing attempts for 328 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions as the Longhorns held on to seal the victory.

"I thought Arch played a fantastic game,” Sarkisian said. ”Going back and watching the tape now numerous times, he was very efficient. I thought he threw the ball extremely accurately. It's one thing not to throw the ball down the field all the time, but you've got to put players in position to make plays with the ball in their hands and I thought our receivers really did that. The accuracy in which he threw the ball on some of those throws, going back to the very first pass to Ryan Wingo."

Manning joined elite Texas quarterback company with his performance, as it was his third 300+ yard, 3+ touchdown stat line of the season. Manning’s other 300+ passing yard and 3+ passing touchdown games came against Sam Houston State, where he recorded 309 passing yards and three passing touchdowns and Mississippi State, where Manning logged 346 yards and three passing touchdowns.

"He feels a little less anxious,” Sarkisian said. “He feels a little more calm. Feels a little more poised. I think he also feels a little more protected."

Manning’s early struggles also fall on an inconsistent offensive line, run game struggles and multiple offensive injuries. With everything seemingly coming together, expect Manning to continue on his upward trajectory.

With Texas’ two losses, the Longhorns’ College Football Playoff hopes are on the line each time they take the field. Manning and the offense’s impressive turnaround could not have come at a better time. With games against Georgia, Arkansas and Texas A&M, Texas will have its work cut out as it hunts a playoff berth.

