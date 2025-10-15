How To Watch, Listen and Betting Odds for No. 21 Texas vs. Kentucky
The Texas Longhorns might have gotten their swagger back after beating the Oklahoma Sooners 23-6 in the Red River Rivalry this past weekend. A win that sparked conversation on whether the Longhorns might have found the turning point in the season and turn things around the rest of the way.
Unfortunately for them, they don't have long to mull over it, having to hit the road again, traveling north to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats, their second straight season meeting under the SEC banner.
Can the Longhorns start a winning streak as they continue their month-long road trip and continue fighting their way back into the postseason conversation?
Fighting Their Way Back
For the Longhorns, you can't tell the rest of their season's story without mentioning the early-season struggles on offense, coupled with the poor showing from the defense when they lost in the swamp to the Florida Gators. However, an inspiring win against their biggest rivals could be the turning point in the season for them, featuring quarterback Arch Manning's best performance of the season.
While the question still lingers about whether the performance is enough to turn around the season, they will have a chance to continue showing signs of life during their month-long road trip against the reeling Wildcats. Fortunately for Manning and the rest of the Longhorn offense, the Wildcats are a bottom-half defense in college football and should offer little resistance as they continue to work through their issues.
The Wildcats' defensive front is nowhere near as stout as the Sooners', but that doesn't mean the Longhorns' offensive line will perform as well as they did in the rivalry, turning in their best game from start to finish. Continuing to dominate the line of scrimmage will be the key to establishing a run game and finding a rhythm on offense, rather than struggling and replicating the loss to the Gators.
How to Watch No. 21 Texas vs. Kentucky
- Game Day: Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025
- Game Time: 6:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Kroger Field (Lexington, Kentucky)
- TV: ESPN
- Radio: Longhorns Radio Network
Full Updated Texas vs. Kentucky Betting Odds Via ESPN BET
- Line: Texas -12.5 (-115), Kentucky +12.5 (-105)
- Over/Under: 42.5 (O -120, U Even)
- Moneyline: Texas -500, Kentucky +360