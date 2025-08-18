Jahdae Barron 'Not Surprised' by Denver Broncos Preseason Dominance
Former Texas Longhorns star Jahdae Barron seems thrilled with his NFL landing spot. Barron spoke to Scotty Gange of 9News Denver following the Denver Broncos' second preseason game on Saturday.
The Broncos followed a 30-9 win over the San Francisco 49ers last week with a 27-7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals this week. At +41, Denver's scoring margin tops the league through two preseason matchups. The Broncos have also given up the least amount of points out of any team.
In his postgame interview, the 2024 Jim Thorpe Award winner discussed the impressions his team is making through two preseason weeks.
Barron on Broncos' preseason performances
While preseason results don't have a significant impact to them, the performances that go into these exhibitions can demonstrate what a team is made of. And Barron knows that's the case with his side. He told Gange about how head coach Sean Payton has prepared the team:
"I'm not surprised at all (about the team's preseason dominance)," Barron said. "All these guys come to work every single day, coach Payton [holds] us to a standard, just to make sure we go out there and work. He talks about building callus, so we have physical practices and we have some practices where we tone it down and we kinda learn. But those practices are good for us so we can come out here and compete with other teams like that."
Barron had four tackles, three of them solo, on Saturday against the Cardinals. The defensive unit only gave up eight first downs and 135 total yards. The Broncos' depth was shining through:
"Everybody here, we're just competing, we're just competing, competing, competing," Barron said. "Competing as a team, also competing for the families outside of the team, so it's just fun to see everybody just chase after something that means a lot to them and just have opportunities to go out there and compete."
After signing his rookie contract on July 16, Barron immediately became part of a position battle with Ja'Quan McMillan for the nickel cornerback spot. While more clarity on the state of the head-to-head can be expected soon, Barron's showings leave no doubt he will play a big role in the Denver defense.
He had this to say about his home debut at Empower Field on Saturday:
"It was a blessing," Barron said. "I got out there at first, first few plays, and it was more like just kinda taking it all in ... just having the ability to be on the field and do something I love, I'm truly blessed."
The Broncos will go on the road to take on the New Orleans Saints in their final preseason matchup before hosting No. 1 pick Cameron Ward and the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the NFL regular season.