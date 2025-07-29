Texas Longhorns Rookies Standing Out at NFL Training Camps
After a school record-setting 12 players were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Texas Longhorns are expected to have rookies in major spotlights this season on both sides of the ball.
Now with training camp for all 32 teams underway, the buzz surrounding first-year players as they begin meshing with their new teammates and systems has taken liftoff.
Here is what has been reported about some of the Texas rookies thus far:
Kelvin Banks Jr. (OT) -- New Orleans Saints
Banks, selected No. 9 overall and planned to step into New Orleans' starting left tackle spot, did 1-on-1 drills at camp on Monday. And, well, one play stood out in Banks' favor:
The rep was an instance of dominance for Banks, much like he showed as the blindside blocker for Quinn Ewers at Texas. An Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award winner in 2024, there is no question about Banks' technique -- it's just about putting it together at the professional level.
Banks could be a point of consistency within the Saints offense moving forward.
Jahdae Barron (CB) -- Denver Broncos
Barron was the second-to-last first rounder to sign his rookie contract, inking his deal on July 16.
But at camp, the Texas alum is already in a position battle with Ja'Quan McMillian for the nickel cornerback spot, per The Denver Post's Parker Gabriel. Coach Sean Payton said that they "see [Barron] starting off competing inside, but he has the flexibility to go out."
Barron's versatility was a big part of his Jim Thorpe Award campaign last season at Texas. Broncos safety Brandon Jones spoke highly of Barron on Sunday, from Zac Stevens:
"It’s hard to realize he’s a rookie just because of his mindset and how smart and intelligent he is. He flies around, and he always asks a lot of good questions... He’s always around the ball," Jones said.
Matthew Golden (WR) -- Green Bay Packers
Golden played with the first-team offense on Monday, according to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.
"Really impressive catch from Matthew Golden with the 1s," Schneidman wrote on X. "Love had time and hit Golden for about 25 yards on right sideline. Rookie kept his feet in and held on through great coverage from Nixon, who looked to have his hand on the ball. Packers loved Golden’s hands coming out."
Despite entering a crowded Packers receiving room, Golden seems to be distinguishing a role for himself. The former Longhorn, who ran a 4.29-second 40-yard dash back at the NFL Combine, has reportedly earned the nickname "Bullet" from assistant head coach Rich Bisaccia.
Golden, the Packers' only first-round receiver selection in the last 23 years, is living up to expectations in Green Bay early on.
Alfred Collins (DT) -- San Francisco 49ers
At 49ers training camp, Collins's frame -- standing 6-5 and weighing 332 pounds -- has been a storyline itself.
Collins is one of three rookie additions to San Francisco's defensive front, alongside first rounder Mykel Williams and fourth-round pick C.J. West, who altogether are bringing a new era of size to the line. All three are anticipated to contribute importantly as rookies this season.
Here is Collins (No. 95) on Monday:
Andrew Mukuba (S) -- Philadelphia Eagles
Mukuba is in the running for the Philadelphia starting safety position. With Reed Blankenship locking one spot up, Mukuba, Sydney Brown and Tristan McCollum are competing for the second starting role.
CBS Sports' Jeff Karr wrote Sunday that the three-way safety battle is "worth monitoring throughout all of camp," with each getting different looks in various defensive formations.
Mukuba did not practice on Monday after getting injured at the end of Saturday's practice, according to reports. The injury's severity is currently unclear.
Jaydon Blue (RB) -- Dallas Cowboys
The reports on Blue out of Cowboys camp have been very positive, with the former Longhorn demonstrating his pass-catching and speed.
Blue, a fifth-round selection, is contending for backfield playing time with veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. His explosiveness and capability as a receiving back make him an intriguing option for coach Brian Schottenheimer.
"The speed. The dynamic playmaking ability. He's a dual-threat guy. He doesn't need a lot of space to make guys miss. He's uncanny. ... But what I like is the professionalism he's shown at this camp," Schottenheimer said about Blue.
With the Cowboys searching for the guy to take control of their backfield, Blue has a unique chance in front of him.
Quinn Ewers (QB) -- Miami Dolphins
Ewers’s status as the Dolphins' third-string quarterback is unlikely to change ahead of the season, but he is definitely giving the right impression with training camp ramping up. Ewers is learning from his mistakes in Miami, as his performance has improved as camp has gone on, putting together something of a highlight reel.
Coach Mike McDaniel, in a Monday article from The Palm Beach Post, stated that Ewers has a "personality trait within him that really teammates gravitate to," praising Ewers as a leader. McDaniel also expressed that Ewers is "really starting to grasp timing and stuff," which he put on display with this throw:
Ewers dropped all the way to the seventh round in late April's draft, but in the end, his destination has turned out to be a great fit for his development. He will get real opportunity to prove himself in the preseason.
Who knows? Down the line, Ewers could be looked back upon as a draft steal.