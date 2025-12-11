Another Texas Longhorns Defensive Back to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns have lost their second defensive back to the NCAA Transfer Portal of the day.

According to reports from On3, Longhorns redshirt freshman defensive back Wardell Mack has elected to enter the transfer portal after two seasons in Austin.

He appeared in nine career games for the Longhorns.

A product of John Ehret High School in Marrero, LA, Mack was a four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. Originally committed to the Florida Gators out of high school, Mack flipped his commitment to Texas last November. He also received offers from teams like Miami, Alabama, Ole Miss, Alabama, Florida State, Colorado, Nebraska, Arizona State, LSU, Texas A&M, Duke and more.

Mack was ranked 237th nationally, 20th among defensive backs, and seventh overall in the state of Louisiana by 247Sports. Mack was a huge reason why John Ehret only allowed an average of 16 points a game in his junior and senior seasons, which included four shutouts.

Mack was never able to get into the fold

Texas Longhorns defensive back Wardell Mack makes an interception against the Colorado State Rams | Aaron Meullion-Imagn Images

Mack finished the 2024 season with four appearances, playing against Colorado State, Louisiana-Monroe, UTSA and Florida before utilizing his redshirt. He had an acrobatic interception in the season-opening win over the Colorado State Rams before posting two total tackles and a solo tackle in the win over Florida during SEC play later in the season.

Mack received some major praise from notable Texas players, including former Longhorns star cornerback Jahdae Barron, for his interception in the season opener.

"That was a crazy pick," Barron said postgame. "It doesn't matter who gets in, at any depth, you go in and play fast and create success and create a name for yourself."

In 2025, his production never really increased, paying in just five games, and making six total tackles for the season. He did play in some key matchups, however, including the Longhorns' upset of No. 3 Texas A&M to end the regular season.

In 2025, Mack played mostly at the STAR position behind true freshman Graceson Little, who began the year as the starter and never relinquished the job.

Mack now becomes the third defensive back to leave the Longhorns for the transfer portal so far, joining corner Santana Wilson and former starting safety Derek Williams, who made his decision to enter the portal on Thursday as well. He is also the 10th player overall to leave the program.

The portal does not officially open until next month.