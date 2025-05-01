Jaydon Blue's Dallas Cowboys Jersey Number Holds Touching Meaning For Tashard Choice
The newest Dallas Cowboys running back, Jaydon Blue, already shares a special bond with his former running backs coach Tashard Choice, but now that bond runs even deeper.
After Blue committed to Texas in the 2022 recruiting class, Choice was hired by the Longhorns just three days later, marking a journey that would begin in the Forty Acres. Now it continues, but this time, from afar.
Blue will be sporting his number, 23, which was the same number that Choice wore during his playing days with the Cowboys. Choice played three and a half seasons for America's Team, totaling 1,139 yards with eight rushing touchdowns on 250 rushing attempts.
"I thought my whole life was to be a football player, and I was wrong. It was to be a coach," Choice told Tommy Yarrish from DallasCowboys.com "And now, to have an opportunity to help and facilitate guys on their journey to be a shepherd, it's pretty cool to help. So for me, I'm totally thankful. A whole lot of gratitude to get a chance to see guys that you coach on the other side and to see them doing well, that's what it's ultimately about.".
Now that the moment has come full circle for Coach Choice, he gets to watch the last of his running backs from Texas go on in the NFL, each having taught him a different message.
"It's pretty cool to see him where he's at, being in Dallas, being number 23, full circle for me," Choice said. "I'm having my last guy before I left and went to the NFL, him being in Dallas in 23, so he's got to go rep for me."
After being in the shadows until his final season with the Longhorns, Blue is no stranger to living up to others' expectations. Now, with Dallas, he will have a chance to carve out his career and carry on the legacy passed down by his former coach.