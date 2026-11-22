If this was it for all the Texas Longhorns upperclassmen celebrating Senior Day on Saturday, they all went out in a blaze of glory.

UT destroyed the Arkansas Razorbacks 45-3 at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium, potentially already clinching a CFP spot because of the crumbling field behind them.

It was a dominant performance on both sides of the ball. Multiple seniors were the stars of the game in Burnt Orange.

Here were the Longhorns who stood out the most against the Hogs in Austin:

Arch Manning

Nov 21, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) gets tackled by Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Shelton Lewis (2) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was the Arch Manning everyone has always wanted to see. The opponent helped accentuate Arch's dominance, but Manning was nearly perfect on the field.

Manning completed 21-of-25 pass attempts, amassing 287 passing yards and two passing touchdowns, while adding 16 yards and a touchdown run to start the scoring on Campbell-Williams Field.

The offense averaged 7.7 yards per play, going out on a high note at DKR Stadium for the year. If Manning never takes the field at Texas again, NFL front offices will justify an Arch pick in the first round with this game.

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In a season that has lived and died by Manning, the Longhorns never felt more alive this fall than in Week 12.

Emmett Mosley V

Emmett Mosley V has managed to pull within 12 yards of Ryan Wingo's receiving yard lead this season after an eight-catch, 106-yard performance that included a genius Steve Sarkisian play-call in the red zone to get the junior his second touchdown in 2026. Sarkisian sent Raleek Brown in motion pre-snap as an ode to the finish of the LSU game last week, setting Mosley up on an in-route for six.

Mosley has made big plays out of the slot and out wide. He's a versatile weapon who will lead this team's receiving corps into the future, be it for this season and next.

Mosley will have his Senior Day sometime over the next two years. He was the best skill-position weapon on the offense for Manning to connect with.

Jelani McDonald

Safety Jelani McDonald may have just stamped the Thorpe Award with a brilliant Senior Day effort from one of the defense's leaders.

McDonald had a pick six in the first quarter and was a big-play stopper all game, leading the team in tackles with six.

McDonald had his other four interceptions this season against LSU, when he had three last week, and one when Ole Miss and Trinidad Chambliss came to town in October.

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