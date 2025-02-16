Justin Tucker Facing Several Additional Misconduct Allegations
The allegations continue to mount for Justin Tucker.
According to a report from the Baltimore Banner on Sunday, Tucker is now facing seven more allegations of sexually inappropriate misconduct from massage therapists.
With the new allegations, the former Texas Longhorns kicker is now facing allegations from a total of 16 therapists from eight different spas in the Baltimore area.
The report comes just over two weeks after the initial six allegations surfaced on Jan 30, followed by three more on Feb. 1.
Tucker released a statement on social media denying the original allegations against him.
"The allegations against me in The Baltimore Banner article about me are unequivocally false," Tucker wrote. "Throughout my career as a professional athlete, I have always sought to conduct myself with the utmost professionalism. I have never before been accused of misconduct of any kind, and I have never been accused of acting inappropriately in front of a massage therapist or during a massage therapy session or during other bodywork. I have never received any complaints from a massage therapist, have never been dismissed from a massage therapy or bodywork session, and have never been told that I was not welcome at any spa or other place of business."
Tucker has appeared in 212 regular-season games -- all with Baltimore -- while making 417 of 468 field goals for an all-time NFL record of 89.1 percent conversion rate.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement on the allegations last during the lead up to Super Bowl LIX.
"They are obviously serious issues, and he is taking that seriously as are we," Goodell said in the statement. "Tucker could be subject to discipline under the NFL's personal conduct policy."
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI