Former Texas Longhorns Kicker Justin Tucker Accused of Sexual Misconduct
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns kicker Justin Tucker is facing some serious allegations following the end of his 13th season in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens.
Per an investigation done by the Baltimore Banner, Tucker is being accused of sexual misconduct by six massage therapists. The Ravens released a statement shortly after the report became public.
"We are aware of the Baltimore Banner’s story regarding Justin Tucker," the team said. "We take any allegations of this nature seriously and will continue to monitor the situation."
Tucker also released a statement on social media denying the allegations against him.
"The allegations against me in The Baltimore Banner article about me are unequivocally false," Tucker wrote. "Throughout my career as a professional athlete, I have always sought to conduct myself with the utmost professionalism. I have never before been accused of misconduct of any kind, and I have never been accused of acting inappropriately in front of a massage therapist or during a massage therapy session or during other bodywork. I have never received any complaints from a massage therapist, have never been dismissed from a massage therapy or bodywork session, and have never been told that I was not welcome at any spa or other place of business."
Tucker has appeared in 212 regular-season games -- all with Baltimore -- while making 417 of 468 field goals for an all-time NFL record of 89.1 percent conversion rate.
This is a developing story.
