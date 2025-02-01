Longhorns Country

Justin Tucker Facing New Allegations From 3 Massage Therapists

The allegations facing former Texas Longhorns kicker Justin Tucker are continuing to grow.

Matt Galatzan

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The legal issues for former Texas Longhorns kicker Justin Tucker continue to grow.

According to reports from the Baltimore Banner, former Tucker is now facing new allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior from three massage therapists.

The report comes just days after Tucker was accused by six other therapists of sexual misconduct.

In total, Tucker now faces allegations from nine different women from five separate spas and wellness centers across the Baltimore area.

After the initial allegations, Tucker released a statement on social media denying the claims against him.

"The allegations against me in The Baltimore Banner article about me are unequivocally false," Tucker wrote. "Throughout my career as a professional athlete, I have always sought to conduct myself with the utmost professionalism. I have never before been accused of misconduct of any kind, and I have never been accused of acting inappropriately in front of a massage therapist or during a massage therapy session or during other bodywork. I have never received any complaints from a massage therapist, have never been dismissed from a massage therapy or bodywork session, and have never been told that I was not welcome at any spa or other place of business."

Tucker has appeared in 212 regular-season games -- all with Baltimore -- while making 417 of 468 field goals for an all-time NFL record of 89.1 percent conversion rate.

Tucker is most well known at Texas for his game-winning kick agaist Texas A&M in 2011, in what was the last time the two teams would play until 2024.

This is a developing story.

