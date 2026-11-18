The Texas Longhorns left Week 11 of the college football season with a critical win over the LSU Tigers in the waning moments of the game, leaving the program in a great spot to make the College Football Playoff.

Now, though, the Longhorns enter week 12 of the season with heartbreak following the loss of Hero Kanu to season-ending surgery, leaving the status of the interior of the defensive line in question for the rest of the year.

Depth for the defensive line is one of the strongest on the roster, and Justus Terry, who stepped up during the win against LSU, will continue to be leaned on for the final two weeks of the season and beyond.

Justus Terry Will Need to Step Up

Justus Terry on Texas Longhorns Visit | Justus Terry on X

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Kanu was one of the constants in the Longhorns ' defense, an interior piece that allowed the rest of the defensive front to play the game they wanted to. Especially in terms of Colin Simmons, allowing him to fly off the edge, because the interior would need to help chip Kanu, who was a bowling ball coming up the middle.

In the season, he had 26 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, and four quarterback hurries, while proving to be a plug on run defense. Now, with him out, it will fall to Terry to pick up where he left off, and there is reason to believe that not only will he make an impact the way Kanu did, but he could create a path for himself to have a bigger impact on the field.

In limited snaps this year, he had nine tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and a quarterback hurry. Those numbers are on 133 snaps this year, 200 fewer than Kanu had before getting injured. That's a lot of snaps to cover, but Terry seems primed to do it, and should slide in great to the interior of the Longhorns' lethal defensive front.

He already showed what he could do with more time on the field in the win against the LSU Tigers, when he was asked to step in for Kanu. He had two quarterback pressures and a tackle for loss, and that was against one of the better offensive lines the team could see for the rest of the year.

Even beyond seeing what he can produce on the field in his limited time, Kanu himself has sung Terry's praises, especially in fall camp, when he called Terry a 'generational talent'. Now, with him needing to take over the interior, and Kanu in his corner ensuring he is ready, he seems primed to carry the torch and perhaps make it his own.

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