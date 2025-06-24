Kevin Durant Continues Social Media Beef With Former Texas Longhorns LB
Two former Texas Longhorns collided on social media Monday in a dialogue about athletic greatness.
In a segment discussing Kevin Durant's legacy following his trade to the Houston Rockets on his FS1 show "The Facility," former Longhorn and NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho used a "legacy formula" to make his argument on Durant's diminished greatness in professional basketball.
After the Rockets deal, Durant is now on his fifth NBA team in his 17-season career. Despite the many individual accolades Durant has accumulated, Acho chooses to focus on the championship aspect in his "legacy formula."
"Championships divided by teams you've played for is how great your legacy," Acho said in the clip.
Acho uses fellow all-time greats Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Steph Curry, LeBron James and Dirk Nowitzki, who each have better formula scores than Durant, in his argument that Durant's legacy is "watered down."
"How can you fault KD for going to go get something, a championship? I'm not faulting him for going to go get it. I'm faulting him 'cause he can't bring it to him," Acho said.
Durant's two NBA titles both came with the Golden State Warriors. He did not have any championship success as part of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns. And that's what Acho considers in his equation.
He prioritizes player loyalty and an ability to bring a championship to an organization. Acho's presentation of this specific formula in the context of whether changing teams is hurting Durant's legacy is, well, bold.
And as mentioned in an On3 article, the 15-time NBA All-Star did not take his time in countering Acho's mathematical comments.
Durant responded.
"According to The Great Kevin Durant’s legacy formula that was created in the best labs at MIT, Emmanuel is the worst linebacker of all time. You sure you wanna listen to this guy about greatness?" Durant wrote in an X post of his own.
Acho played four seasons in the NFL following his time with the Texas Longhorns. He tallied 33 total tackles in at the professional level, and Durant -- despite Acho's prominence as a sports analyst and personality -- does not believe that is grounds for judgment of his basketball greatness.
There seems to be no love lost between these two former Longhorns.