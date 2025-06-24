Longhorns Country

Kevin Durant Continues Social Media Beef With Former Texas Longhorns LB

Two former Texas Longhorns are still exchanging jabs on social media.

Tyler Firtel

Mar 30, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts after fouling a Houston Rockets player in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
Mar 30, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts after fouling a Houston Rockets player in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
Two former Texas Longhorns collided on social media Monday in a dialogue about athletic greatness.

In a segment discussing Kevin Durant's legacy following his trade to the Houston Rockets on his FS1 show "The Facility," former Longhorn and NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho used a "legacy formula" to make his argument on Durant's diminished greatness in professional basketball.

After the Rockets deal, Durant is now on his fifth NBA team in his 17-season career. Despite the many individual accolades Durant has accumulated, Acho chooses to focus on the championship aspect in his "legacy formula."

Emmanuel Acho
Oct 26, 2014; Glendale, AZ, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho (51) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Eagles 24-20. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Championships divided by teams you've played for is how great your legacy," Acho said in the clip.

Acho uses fellow all-time greats Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Steph Curry, LeBron James and Dirk Nowitzki, who each have better formula scores than Durant, in his argument that Durant's legacy is "watered down."

"How can you fault KD for going to go get something, a championship? I'm not faulting him for going to go get it. I'm faulting him 'cause he can't bring it to him," Acho said.

Durant's two NBA titles both came with the Golden State Warriors. He did not have any championship success as part of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns. And that's what Acho considers in his equation.

He prioritizes player loyalty and an ability to bring a championship to an organization. Acho's presentation of this specific formula in the context of whether changing teams is hurting Durant's legacy is, well, bold.

And as mentioned in an On3 article, the 15-time NBA All-Star did not take his time in countering Acho's mathematical comments.

Durant responded.

"According to The Great Kevin Durant’s legacy formula that was created in the best labs at MIT, Emmanuel is the worst linebacker of all time. You sure you wanna listen to this guy about greatness?" Durant wrote in an X post of his own.

Acho played four seasons in the NFL following his time with the Texas Longhorns. He tallied 33 total tackles in at the professional level, and Durant -- despite Acho's prominence as a sports analyst and personality -- does not believe that is grounds for judgment of his basketball greatness.

There seems to be no love lost between these two former Longhorns.

Tyler Firtel
TYLER FIRTEL

Tyler Firtel is a freshman at the University of Texas at Austin majoring in Journalism and minoring in the Analytics and Business of Sports. He has been writing for Texas Longhorns on SI since May 2025. Firtel also writes for The Daily Texan and has previously written for Prime Time Sports Talk and his high school newspaper, The Brentwood Flyer. He has experience in podcasting as well, self-producing Tyler’s Takes to interview members of the sports industry. Firtel is from Los Angeles, CA but splits his professional sports fandom between LA and San Diego (Lakers, Chargers, Padres, LAFC). At home, he is lucky to have lovely parents, two younger sisters and a bernedoodle named Java.

